Monday, August 20, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
Kerala floods: Fake news being spread about misuse of relief funds, will take strict action, says CMO

In a series of posts on Twitter, the Chief Minister's Office slammed the people allegedly spreading "misinformation" on social media and trying to malign the rescue efforts.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 20, 2018 8:35:19 pm
Kerala floods: Fake information being spread about relief fund misuse, says Kerala CMO The Kerala CMO alleged some people are spreading fake information about the misuse of relief funds on social media. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran, 20-08-2018, Cochin)

The office of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday debunked rumours on social media about the misuse of donation funds meant for the ongoing rescue operations in the flood-affected state.

In a series of posts on Twitter, the Chief Minister’s Office slammed the people allegedly spreading “misinformation” on social media and trying to malign the rescue efforts. “Police have been instructed to take strict measures against such cyber offenders. Also spotted some fraudulent messages/posters with altered CMDRF account numbers as well,” a tweet stated.

Follow LIVE updates from Kerala

The CMO also stated that relief funds for those affected due to cyclone Ockhi was being utilised with “utmost care” and the grants were released directly to bank accounts of the families of the victims. “Rumours have been spread that the Ockhi disaster relief fund has not been used efficiently. Apart from releasing 20 Lakh grant at record pace for the families of those who died/missing. Govt also disbursed the central fund of 2 lakh for each fisherman impacted by Okhi,” the CMO said.

The CMO also said the state had shown tremendous character in dealing with such a calamity, and those who were trying to disrupt relief operations would face serious consequences.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Monday declared Kerala floods a “calamity of severe nature”. “Keeping in view the intensity and magnitude of the floods and landslides in Kerala, this is a calamity of a severe nature for all practical purposes,” PTI quoted a home ministry official as saying.

