Kerala Floods: Toll 165, many still await rescue; situation ‘grave’ in Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Thrissur

Multiple government agencies on Friday rescued 82,442 people who were stranded in flood-hit regions across Kerala, but hundreds were still waiting to be saved from submerged buildings in isolated villages.

Although the rain had subsided, several parts of Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts remained flooded, where marooned people waited for rescue boats or helicopters, as well as water and medicine. Many residents who had moved to the terrace or the first floor of their houses raised alarm about their deteriorating health. Their relatives or friends kept alerting authorities about them. Follow LIVE UPDATES Here

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that as many as 82,442 people were rescued on Friday from the worst-affected Aluva region of Ernakulam district, Chalakudy in Thrissur, and Chengannur in Alappuzha. The number of people in relief camps increased to 3.14 lakh from 2.23 lakh on Thursday. Among them, 71,633 people were lodged in camps in Ernakulam district. The number of camps has gone up from 1,568 to 2,094 across the state.

The latest spell of heavy monsoon, starting August 8, has claimed 165 lives in Kerala, a period marked by a series of landslides. Of the 165 deaths, 31 were reported on Friday. A three-member family, who were waiting to be rescued from a flooded house in Chengannur, was found dead on Friday. After Chengannur MLA Saji Cherian broke down in a TV studio, saying that thousands in his area would die if there is no immediate intervention of Navy and choppers, local officials said the Navy had rushed 10 boats to Chengannur and they reached nearby locations around 10.30pm on Friday.

Vijayan said that though the rain had lessened across Kerala, the situation was still grave in the districts of Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Thrissur. “Unmatched rescue operations are being conducted by central forces, Kerala police, fire force, fishermen and volunteers,” he said. He said problems persisted at Chalakudy and Chengannur. “More boats and helicopters of the Army and Navy will be rushed to Chalakudy and Chengannur Saturday. Due to strong currents, rescue operations were difficult in both these places. Hence, big boats will be used,” he added. Chalakudy town and neighbouring areas were submerged since Thursday evening following increased discharge from Peringalkoothu dam and heavy rain in hilly regions.

The CM said food packets would be dropped for the stranded people if they could not be reached via boats. One lakh food packets have been obtained from the Centre, he said. Vijayan said that during a telephonic conversation with the Prime Minister and Defence Minister on Friday, he apprised them of the situation. The state has demanded more choppers and defence personnel. The Centre has been reacting positively to the state’s demands, he said.

As of now, Army has deployed 18 teams, Navy 46, Air Force 13, Coast Guard 18 and NDRF 21. The Air Force has deployed 18 choppers, NDRF 79 boats and state fisheries department 403 boats. The state police has deputed 40,000 personnel for rescue and relief activities. Kerala State Electricity Chief Engineer (Dam Safety) Bibin Joseph said the situation was fast improving with decline in rainfall. “The inflow to Idukki and Idamalayar reservoirs, which have flooded Ernakulam district, has declined. Heavy rain in the catchment area of Sabarigiri reservoir is a matter of concern for Pathanamthitta district,” he said.

Road and rail traffic continued to be disrupted for the second day. As major roads to Kochi from other parts of Kerala remained closed, fuel and cooking gas shortage loomed in the state. In affected regions, district collectors directed fuel outlets to give priority to government vehicles engaged in relief activities.

