Kerala floods: Southwest monsoon weakens as death toll touches 111

Kerala got some respite from the rain for the second consecutive day as the Southwest monsoon over the state appears to have weakened, news PTI reported. The death toll from rain-related incidents in the state climbed to 111 after more bodies were retrieved from landslide-effected Malappuram and Wayanad districts.

Advertising

Weather forecast for the week

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Idukki district for tomorrow, it also predicted that the state will receive comparatively less rainfall over the next five days. The weather department predicted moderate rainfall with wind speeds reaching 45 to 55 kmph at one or two places in Malappuram, Idukki, Eranakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts in the coming week, with an advisory to fishermen to not venture into the sea.

Rise in death toll

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 31 persons are still missing and over 1.47 lakh are in 891 camps across the state. “111 lives lost; 31 missing. Now there are 891 relief camps. 1,47,286 persons from 46,450 families are in these camps. As per initial estimates 1,116 houses were fully damaged, 11,935 houses suffered partial damages,” Vijayan tweeted. Maximum casualty has been reported from Malappuram district with 48 deaths, while 17 people from Kozhikode district have lost their lives, according to a government update.

Rescue operations underway

Search operations are underway at Kavalappara and Puthumala to trace those who are feared to have been buried alive after a series of landslides had wiped out two villages last week. State Transport minister A K Saseendran told media personnel that a special equipment called Ground Penetrating Radar would be airlifted from Hyderabad to search for those missing in the landslides, reported PTI.

Relief measures

The state government Wednesday announced a flood compensation package with an immediate financial aid of upto Rs 10,000 each to all calamity-hit families. The first consignment of 22.48 tonnes of medicines dispatched from Delhi arrived in the state, an official release said. Several people have contributed generously for relief efforts in the state. Help has poured in from neighbouring states to aid Kerala in relief and rehabilitation operations.

(With PTI inputs)