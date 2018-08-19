Kerala floods: Congress MLAs, MPs in Punjab to donate a month’s salary

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Sunil Jakhar said party workers had been asked to ensure the money reached the Kerala authorities over the next two-three days. Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Sunil Jakhar said party workers had been asked to ensure the money reached the Kerala authorities over the next two-three days.

A day after announcing Rs 10 crore in aid for flood-ravaged Kerala, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said Saturday that all Congress MPs and MLAs of Punjab would donate their one-month salary as additional financial assistance.

A government statement said the decision follows a directive from AICC president Rahul Gandhi to all Congress MPs and MLAs across the country to give away a month’s salary each to help the flood-hit people of Kerala.

The decision to donate a month’s salary comes a day after the CM announced Rs 10 crore in aid for the flood-ravaged state. While Rs 5 crore has been transferred to the Kerala CM’s Relief Fund, the remaining is being sent in the form of ready-to-eat food and other essential supplies, said the statement.

A total of 40,000 food packets weighing 40 MT were dispatched Saturday while another 60,000 packets was to be flown out from the Halwara airport Saturday night. Two more sorties have been scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, said the government statement.

