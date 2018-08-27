Kerala floods: CM Pinarayi Vijayan urges Malayalis across the world to donate one month salary

Pinarayi Vijayan was denied permission to meet PM Modi for the fourth time on Friday. (File) Pinarayi Vijayan was denied permission to meet PM Modi for the fourth time on Friday. (File)

As Kerala battles with the aftermath of the worst floods in almost a century, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday appealed to Malayalis all over the world to contribute their one month salary to the relief fund for the state. Vijayan took to Facebook to urge the people to aid the overhaul of the flood-hit state.

In his post, Vijayan said, “We can overcome any hurdle if Malayalis across the world stand united. Money will not be a hurdle for rebuilding Kerala. Let Malayalis across the world contribute their one month’s salary for rebuilding the state. We should think about this.”

“Everyone won’t be able to give their one month’s salary together. You can give it in ten month’s time. The non-resident Malayalis should try to ensure the support of those who are with them,” he added.

Read | Kashmir to Kanyakumari, nation with Kerala: PM Narendra Modi

The devastating rains and flood in Kerala have left at least 293 dead and several missing. It has caused a loss of Rs. 19, 512 crore to the state. The flood-ravaged state has received financial help from various states, Central government, organisations, and individuals.

Several Members of Parliament (MPs) and IAS Officers Association of Andhra Pradesh (IASOA -AP) also donated their one-day income to support Kerala.

Read | Shashi Tharoor starts #ProudToBeMalayali trend on social media; here is why

The CM had announced that the district collectors have been given the authority to withdraw the share from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), which amounts to Rs 3,800 per family. A total of Rs 242.73 crore has also been earmarked from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to disburse the remaining amount.

As part of relief measures, the state government has decided to give Rs 10,000 to 3,91,494 families in 14 districts who have been affected by the floods. It said the CMDRF will contribute Rs 6,200 to this sum and the SDMA will share the remaining Rs 3,800.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd