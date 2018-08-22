Kerala floods: Discussed UN visit with CM Vijayan, have passed on recommendations, says Shashi Tharoor

Kerala floods: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor visited the UN headquarters in Geneva. Kerala floods: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor visited the UN headquarters in Geneva.

Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor Wednesday released a ‘public report’ of his visit to the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, following a controversy brewing with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan saying he was not an emissary of the state government. Tharoor claimed he had a conversation with Vijayan before his departure to Geneva.

In a statement issued, his office stated: “Dr Tharoor travelled in his individual capacity and at his own expense, as an MP from Kerala and as a former UN Under-Secretary-General, with 29 years experience in the organisation and an extensive network of contacts in the international humanitarian community. This reach was primarily due to a moral responsibility he felt as a Keralite to explore possibilities of international assistance and support to alleviate the sufferings of fellow Keralites, and place these recommendations before the state government for its consideration, and pursuance, if found necessary, with the central government.”

Shashi Tharoor at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva. Photo: Tharoor’s Twitter handle. Shashi Tharoor at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva. Photo: Tharoor’s Twitter handle.

Tharoor said he informed Vijayan on the “utility of these discussions, their nature and purpose and the specific areas of priority for the Chief Minister.” He further stated that he wrote to the CM on the impressions gained from his briefings with UN agencies in Geneva and the possible course of actions for the state, if required.

Following his conversations with UN officials, Shashi Tharoor shared certain recommendations:

State Govt could examine whether it requires a Multi-sector needs assessment by UN agencies (WHO, UNICEF, OCHA);

• Depending on whether the quantum of long-term reconstruction assistance from the Central Govt is adequate, the State Govt could give thought to holding an international reconstruction conference to `Rebuild Kerala better` in partnership with the UN system so that significant international assistance in reconstruction can be facilitated;

• State Govt could request for the 2 million WHO stock of anti-cholera vaccines to minimise the risk of grave water-borne diseases;

• State Govt could accept ICRC/Gujarat Forensics University support as appropriate;

• Since the Government of India does not wish to request international assistance directly, it is entirely feasible to operationalize any and all of the above by negotiating with the UN system to have the UN offer what we need, on a no-objection basis from the GoI.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor with Deputy–Director-General Dr Peter Salama. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor with Deputy–Director-General Dr Peter Salama.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd