Kerala floods: CM P Vijayan thanks Telangana’s K Chandrasekhar Rao for Rs 25 crore aid

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Monday thanked his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao for the gesturein contributing Rs 25 crore towards relief measures in the rain-ravaged state.

“The overwhelming response from your state and others demonstrate the extent of compassion and care that we show to each other in the hour of crisis and calamity, which makes us all proud of being part of Indian ethos and spirit,” Vijayan said in a letter to Rao.

Telangana Home Minister N Narasimha Reddy handed over the cheque for Rs 25 crore to Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram Sunday.

