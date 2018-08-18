Kerala floods: Chengannur MLA Saji Cherian breaks down on live TV, pleads with PM Modi for choppers

Around 79 boats belonging to the NDRF and over 400 fishermen boats were engaged in the rescue operation today in the flood-hit areas. Around 79 boats belonging to the NDRF and over 400 fishermen boats were engaged in the rescue operation today in the flood-hit areas.

On a day Kerala witnessed a massive evacuation of people from flood-hit areas, Chengannur MLA Saji Cherian broke down in a Malayalam TV studio late on Friday night while narrating the grim situation in his constituency.

“Please ask (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi to give us helicopters, give us helicopters… please, please; 50,000 people will die otherwise… We have been demanding for Navy assistance since the past four days and still haven’t received any help. Airlifting is the only solution. Please, please, please,” MLA Cherian said during the TV show that was already flooded with panic calls from hundreds of victims and relatives. Follow LIVE UPDATES here.

Following MLA Cherian’s remarks, reports have emerged that the Navy has sent 10 boats to Chengannur. However, the information couldn’t be verified at the time of filing this report.

On Friday evening, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had admitted that Chengannur is one of the worst affected areas where the rescue operation was incomplete due to strong currents.

Around 79 boats belonging to the NDRF and over 400 fishermen boats were engaged in the rescue operation today in the flood-hit areas.

