Centre to Supreme Court: ‘Decision taken to reduce Mullaperiyar water level’

The Centre on Friday informed the Supreme Court that a meeting of the crisis management committees dealing with Kerala floods has decided to reduce the water level in Mullaperiyar dam so as to contain the additional inflow due to rainfall.

Additional Solicitor General P S Narasimha conveyed this to a bench of Justices Dipak Misra and D Y Chandrachud, which was dealing with a petition related to the floods which has displaced thousands and left several dead. On Thursday, the court had called for an urgent meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), constituted in the wake of the floods and the sub-committee constituted under Section 9 of The Disaster Management Act, 2005 with representatives of Kerala and Tamil Nadu to see if it was possible to bring down the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam “at least to 139 feet”. Follow LIVE UPDATES Here

Taking note of the submission, the court asked Tamil Nadu to scrupulously follow the directions of the committees.

It also directed the Kerala Chief Secretary to file an affidavit detailing the rescue and rehabilitation measures taken by the government.

The petitioner, a Kerala resident, wanted the task of ensuring the structural safety of the dam to be entrusted to a statutory committee till the flood waters receded. His counsel said there was no cooperation between the two states and people downstream of the dam were living in fear. Appearing for Tamil Nadu, senior advocate Shekhar Naphade said “if more water is released, it will create more havoc” as the water will flow into Kerala only.

