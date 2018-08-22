Kerala floods: Centre releases financial assistance of Rs 600 crore

Children’s books laid out to dry after the flood subsided in Chalakudy. This town in Thrissur was badly affected by the floods, and residents had to move to shelter homes. They started returning on Tuesday. (Photo: Vignesh Krishnamoorthy) Children’s books laid out to dry after the flood subsided in Chalakudy. This town in Thrissur was badly affected by the floods, and residents had to move to shelter homes. They started returning on Tuesday. (Photo: Vignesh Krishnamoorthy)

The Centre on Tuesday released financial assistance of Rs 600 crore to the Kerala government. This includes the central assistance of Rs 500 crore as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Rs 100 crore announced by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Modi had visited Kerala on August 18 and announced additional financial assistance of Rs 500 crore.

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) chaired by Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha was informed by the Kerala government that the situation was improving, but there were isolated flooded pockets.

The Department of Food and Public Distribution has made additional allocation of 89,540 MT of rice as per the state government’s request. The Department of Consumer Affairs, in addition to 100 MT of pulses supplied earlier, is sending additional quantities of green gram and tur dal, according to a statement released after the NCMC meet.

“Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies have contributed Rs 25 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in Kerala. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has opened special points in flood-affected areas for LPG distribution. Permission has also been granted, in coordination with the state government, for non-certified vehicles to carry LPG cylinders. The ministry has also made available 3.2 lakh LPG cylinders and 2.2 lakh regulators,” the statement added.

A message of ‘thanks’ on the rooftop of a house from where two women were rescued in Kochi on Sunday. A message of ‘thanks’ on the rooftop of a house from where two women were rescued in Kochi on Sunday.

Railways has so far supplied 24 lakh litres of drinking water in addition to 2.7 lakh water bottles. Another 14 lakh litres water is available at Ernakulam. Railways has also made arrangements for supply of bed sheets and blankets. Trains on all sections have resumed. It is also transporting relief materials from various states to Kerala free of cost, the statement said.

Health Minister J P Nadda chaired a high-level review meeting on relief measures in Kerala. The Health Ministry will supply 3 crore chlorine tablets in addition to 1 crore tablets supplied earlier. Thirty tonnes of bleaching powder and 1.76 lakh sanitary pads have also been sent. No major outbreak of disease has been reported so far.

