Kerala floods: Assembly adopts resolution for positive stand on using foreign aid

The Kerala Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution to urge the Union government to adopt a positive approach towards making use of technical and financial assistance from international agencies for rebuilding the flood-ravaged state. The resolution, passed in the special session held to debate the flood, said that when the state has to take up massive rehabilitation and rebuilding exercise, technical and financial cooperation at the international level would become necessary.

The resolution, moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, also demanded that the Union government allot more aid for the state, apart from Rs 600 crore already given.

It said the state was moving towards the aim of rebuilding better instead of just overcoming from the impact of the flood. Mobilisation of financial resources has become a major challenge. Hence, the Centre should allot more assistance apart from taking a favourable stand towards the state’s plan to avail of international aid for rebuilding the state.

The CM said the state had witnessed unprecedented havoc in this monsoon season. Since the onset of monsoon in the last week of May, 55 lakh people have been affected by the flood. So far, 483 people have died and 14 are still missing. On August 21, the relief camps lodged 14.5 lakh people. On Thursday, the number had dwindled to 59,000, said Vijayan.

“So the House requests the Centre to adopt a favourable stand to make use of the financial and technical support offered by the foreign countries, international agencies like United Nations and financial agencies, including World Bank, in the rebuilding initiatives by protecting the interest of the state,” the resolution said.

On the gravity of the situation, the resolution said that more than 55 lakh people in 981 villages are estimated to have been affected by the deluge.

