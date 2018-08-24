Kerala floods: Hindu Mahasabha’s website hacked, ‘spicy beef curry’ recipe put up

The official website of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha’s website has been hacked. The official website of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha’s website has been hacked.

The Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha’s official website was hacked purportedly by Team Kerala Cyber Warriors on Friday. The landing page of the website (http://www.abhm.org.in/) displayed a recipe to make “Kerala Spicy Nadan Beef Curry”.

The website hacking was apparently a response to ABHM chief Swami Chakrapani’s controversial remarks that only those who do not consume beef should be helped in Kerala floods. The website also flashed a message for “Chakrapani psycho”, saying “We respect people for their character and not for their food habits.”

The self-styled godman said that many innocent people died in the floods because a few people kill cows and exhibit in shops. “I am also appealing for help in Kerala. But help should be given to those who respect nature and creatures. When roti was available to people in Kerala, they were slaughtering the cow to eat her meat. So, what I mean is that Hindus should provide help to those who avoid cow meat,” Chakrapani had told ANI. Read in Malayalam

He added that the floods in Kerala were caused due to cow slaughtering in the state. Nature punishes those who commit sin on this Earth, he said. He said that people who eat beef should not receive any help. “If they have to be provided for help, they should be asked to sign a pledge that they would never eat beef in the future,” Chakrapani had said.

Kerala is reeling from the aftermath of the unprecedented floods that left over 230 people dead and many injured, causing collosal damage to the property and infrastructure of the state. As per the initial assessment, the state government has estimated that it has suffered a loss of over Rs 19,000.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd