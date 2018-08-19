Follow Us:
Sunday, August 19, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
  • Kerala floods: Aid flows from Punjab, Himachal and Haryana

Kerala floods: Aid flows from Punjab, Himachal and Haryana

A team of Sikh volunteers from Khalsa Aid also landed in Kochi (district Ernakulam) and started serving meals (langar) to displaced people. The volunteers have adopted a relief camp where meals are being served to 3,000 people. 

Written by Divya Goyal | Ludhiana | Published: August 19, 2018 9:29:14 am
At least 56 people protesting against the Centre’s alleged inaction were detained near Jantar Mantar. (Express photo/Amit Mehra) At least 56 people protesting against the Centre’s alleged inaction were detained near Jantar Mantar. (Express photo/Amit Mehra)
Related News

Stepping up its efforts to help people in flood-ravaged Kerala, the Punjab government Saturday dispatched one lakh food packets from Ludhiana. A team of Sikh volunteers from Khalsa Aid also landed in Kochi (district Ernakulam) and started serving meals (langar) to displaced people. The volunteers have adopted a relief camp where meals are being served to 3,000 people.

Pardeep Aggarwal, deputy commissioner, Ludhiana, said, “A team of our senior officers led by IAS Basant Garg are going to Kerala. We have coordinated with Kerala government and choppers to transport relief material have been provided by the Indian Air Force (IAF). Choppers will take off from Halwara air force station tonight and land at Trivandrum in Kerala. Currently, cartons are being loaded. Ludhiana received a target of dispatching one lakh packets under the relief announced by CM Captain Amarinder Singh.”

Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu said, “It is the teachings of our Gurus that we have to follow principle of ‘Vand chhak’ and think about others before ourselves. Kerala is a part of our country and they are in dire need of help. Punjab is ready to send more material as per their requirement. CM has announced an aid of Rs 10 crore for Kerala including Rs 5 crore for relief material. The first lot has been dispatched today from Ludhiana.”

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Vajpayee’s detractors said he had the backbone of a jellyfish, but I think that’s an unkind remark: Coomi Kapoor
Watch Now
Vajpayee’s detractors said he had the backbone of a jellyfish, but I think tha
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement