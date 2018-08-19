Kerala floods: Aid flows from Punjab, Himachal and Haryana

At least 56 people protesting against the Centre’s alleged inaction were detained near Jantar Mantar. (Express photo/Amit Mehra) At least 56 people protesting against the Centre’s alleged inaction were detained near Jantar Mantar. (Express photo/Amit Mehra)

Stepping up its efforts to help people in flood-ravaged Kerala, the Punjab government Saturday dispatched one lakh food packets from Ludhiana. A team of Sikh volunteers from Khalsa Aid also landed in Kochi (district Ernakulam) and started serving meals (langar) to displaced people. The volunteers have adopted a relief camp where meals are being served to 3,000 people.

Pardeep Aggarwal, deputy commissioner, Ludhiana, said, “A team of our senior officers led by IAS Basant Garg are going to Kerala. We have coordinated with Kerala government and choppers to transport relief material have been provided by the Indian Air Force (IAF). Choppers will take off from Halwara air force station tonight and land at Trivandrum in Kerala. Currently, cartons are being loaded. Ludhiana received a target of dispatching one lakh packets under the relief announced by CM Captain Amarinder Singh.”

Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu said, “It is the teachings of our Gurus that we have to follow principle of ‘Vand chhak’ and think about others before ourselves. Kerala is a part of our country and they are in dire need of help. Punjab is ready to send more material as per their requirement. CM has announced an aid of Rs 10 crore for Kerala including Rs 5 crore for relief material. The first lot has been dispatched today from Ludhiana.”

