Kerala flood: Telangana, Andhra Pradesh to contribute Rs 100 crores in cash and kind for victims

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have taken the lead in extending a helping hand to Kerala by contributing nearly Rs 100 crores to the relief fund and sending 2,500 tonnes of rice and essential commodities. Telangana Government gave a cheque of Rs 25 crores to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday while on Monday Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asked Civil Supplies officials to dispatch 500 tonnes of rice to various districts of Kerala.

Telangana also sent Rs 2.5 crores worth of reverse osmosis water purifying machines as well as 100 tonnes of “Balamrutham’’ a nutritious food for children manufactured by Telangana Foods, worth over Rs 50 lakhs. Telangana IAS, IPS and IFS officers associations and government employees are also contributing a day’s salary for Kerala relief fund.

Andhra Pradesh Government which initially announced Rs 10 crores contribution to Kerala relief fund followed it up on Monday with another Rs 40 crores in the form of financial help as well as relief material including rice, grams and cooking oil. “I spoke with the Kerala CM and he requested for rice and some essential commodities. We are sending 2000 tonnes of rice immediately. Some organisations are dispatching gram and cooking oil. Various government organisations including associations of IAS, IPS, IFS, government employees, government pensioners and others, and MLAs, MLCs and MPs have contributed a total of Rs 40 crores which is also being immediately transferred to Kerala,’’ Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said.

YSR Congress Party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that his party was donating Rs one crore to Kerala relief fund. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the party decided to extend financial help to the flood affected people of Kerala. Uttam Kumar Reddy informed that the party MPs, MLAs and MLCs would donate their one month salary for relief and rehabilitation works in flood hit areas of Kerala. The AIMIM announced Rs 16 lakhs contribution. NGOs in both states mobilized over Rs 2 crore worth of essential supplies to Kerala over the weekend.

Six top actors of Telugu film industry known as Tolly wood have contributed Rs 1.50 crores. Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna contributed Rs 28 lakhs while K Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, U Prabhas, Allu Arjun and K Ram Charan contributed Rs 25 lakhs each.

