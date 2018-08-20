Kerala floods LIVE: Rainfall eases in Kerala, relief operations underway

Follow Us:
Monday, August 20, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
Kerala rains and floods LIVE UPDATES: The unprecedented rains have brought the state to a standstill. Over 200 have been killed and thousands are still feared stranded. Follow this space to track the latest developments.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 20, 2018 9:13:56 am
Kerala floods LIVE: Volunteers reach in a boat to rescue stranded people from a flooded area in Chengannur in Kerala (AP)

In a huge relief to Keralites, rain has kept away from major parts of the state hit by floods and landslides that have killed over 200 people since August 8. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, “heavy rainfall” is expected only in Kozhikode, Kannur and Idduki districts over the next four days. While the situation seems to be easing up in Kerala, neighbouring states Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are also reeling under floods.

Nearly 9 lakh people are now lodged in shelter camps in Kerala. As rescue operations wound down to its final stages, the government began to shift focus to ensuring relief to affected persons, and to the rebuilding of civic infrastructure damaged by the floods.

However, even as water recedes from major areas, authorities are preparing to deal with a possible outbreak of water-borne and air-borne diseases. “The focus of the state government will be to bring life back to normalcy even as rescuing the people stranded in remote areas continues. Rehabilitation of the affected will be taken up with the cooperation of the local people,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said after a review meeting on Sunday.

Keeping up with the flood relief efforts, Indian Navy station INS Garuda on Monday witnessed the operation of civilian flights in order to compensate for the flooded Nedumbassery airport (Kochi). It is after 18 years that civilian flights are landing and taking off from the naval airport.

Kerala floods and rains: After two weeks of torrential rainfall in Kerala, there is a respite from the downpour as IMD lifted red alert in various parts of the state. Follow LIVE UPDATES

09:13 (IST) 20 Aug 2018
Kerala tragedy partly man made, says expert who headed Western Ghats ecology report

As Kerala faces its worst floods in several decades, the author of a landmark report on the conservation of the Western Ghats said Sunday that the scale of the disaster would have been smaller had the state government and local authorities followed environmental laws.  Scientist Madhav Gadgil, who headed the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel formed by the Ministry of Environment and Forests in 2010, said at least a part of the problem in Kerala was “man made”.

09:00 (IST) 20 Aug 2018
Infrastructural damage caused by floods in Kerala

08:47 (IST) 20 Aug 2018
Floodwater recedes in Kerala, leaving a trail of debris behind
08:39 (IST) 20 Aug 2018
Visuals from Kerala House in Delhi: People donate, help in sorting relief material

08:32 (IST) 20 Aug 2018
Delhiites donate relief material for flood relief at Kerala House

These relief materials were donated by people in Delhi. Several had thronged the collection point at Kerala House on Jantar Mantar Road to hand over materials and make donations. Most stayed back to help sort the materials and pack them in cartons to be shipped to Kerala.

08:23 (IST) 20 Aug 2018
Relief material set to reach Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram from IGI Domestic Cargo in New Delhi 

Relief material set to be transported to Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram as seen in the Indira Gandhi International Airport's Domestic Cargo in New Delhi. The material shall reach Kerala by a SpiceJet flight. 

08:14 (IST) 20 Aug 2018
Naval air station INS Garuda avails service to civilians to compensate for flooded Kochi airport

Keeping up with the flood relief efforts, Indian Navy station INS Garuda on Monday witnessed the operation of civilian flights in order to compensate for the flooded Nedumbassery airport (Kochi). It is after 18 years that civilian flights are landing and taking off from the naval airport. Usually, planes carrying VVIPs land here. The most recent visit was that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he came to survey the floods in Kerala. 

Kerala floods and rains: At least 22,000 people were rescued by state rescuers and fishermen Sunday

While rain has decreased in major parts of the state, the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in few places over the next 72 hours. Meanwhile, 22,000 people were rescued by state rescuers and fishermen Sunday and thirteen new deaths were reported due to the floods. The discharge from the Idukki, Idamalayar, Peringalkuthu and Sabarigir dams have been reduced, and the state government Sunday withdrew the red alert for the districts of Ernakulam and Idukki.

