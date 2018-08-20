Kerala floods LIVE: Rainfall eases in Kerala, relief operations underway

In a huge relief to Keralites, rain has kept away from major parts of the state hit by floods and landslides that have killed over 200 people since August 8. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, “heavy rainfall” is expected only in Kozhikode, Kannur and Idduki districts over the next four days. While the situation seems to be easing up in Kerala, neighbouring states Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are also reeling under floods.
Nearly 9 lakh people are now lodged in shelter camps in Kerala. As rescue operations wound down to its final stages, the government began to shift focus to ensuring relief to affected persons, and to the rebuilding of civic infrastructure damaged by the floods.
However, even as water recedes from major areas, authorities are preparing to deal with a possible outbreak of water-borne and air-borne diseases. “The focus of the state government will be to bring life back to normalcy even as rescuing the people stranded in remote areas continues. Rehabilitation of the affected will be taken up with the cooperation of the local people,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said after a review meeting on Sunday.
Keeping up with the flood relief efforts, Indian Navy station INS Garuda on Monday witnessed the operation of civilian flights in order to compensate for the flooded Nedumbassery airport (Kochi). It is after 18 years that civilian flights are landing and taking off from the naval airport.
As Kerala faces its worst floods in several decades, the author of a landmark report on the conservation of the Western Ghats said Sunday that the scale of the disaster would have been smaller had the state government and local authorities followed environmental laws. Scientist Madhav Gadgil, who headed the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel formed by the Ministry of Environment and Forests in 2010, said at least a part of the problem in Kerala was “man made”.
These relief materials were donated by people in Delhi. Several had thronged the collection point at Kerala House on Jantar Mantar Road to hand over materials and make donations. Most stayed back to help sort the materials and pack them in cartons to be shipped to Kerala.
Relief material set to be transported to Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram as seen in the Indira Gandhi International Airport's Domestic Cargo in New Delhi. The material shall reach Kerala by a SpiceJet flight.
