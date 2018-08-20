Kerala floods LIVE: Rainfall eases in Kerala, relief operations underway

Kerala floods LIVE: Volunteers reach in a boat to rescue stranded people from a flooded area in Chengannur in Kerala (AP) Kerala floods LIVE: Volunteers reach in a boat to rescue stranded people from a flooded area in Chengannur in Kerala (AP)

In a huge relief to Keralites, rain has kept away from major parts of the state hit by floods and landslides that have killed over 200 people since August 8. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, “heavy rainfall” is expected only in Kozhikode, Kannur and Idduki districts over the next four days. While the situation seems to be easing up in Kerala, neighbouring states Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are also reeling under floods.

Nearly 9 lakh people are now lodged in shelter camps in Kerala. As rescue operations wound down to its final stages, the government began to shift focus to ensuring relief to affected persons, and to the rebuilding of civic infrastructure damaged by the floods.

However, even as water recedes from major areas, authorities are preparing to deal with a possible outbreak of water-borne and air-borne diseases. “The focus of the state government will be to bring life back to normalcy even as rescuing the people stranded in remote areas continues. Rehabilitation of the affected will be taken up with the cooperation of the local people,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said after a review meeting on Sunday.

Keeping up with the flood relief efforts, Indian Navy station INS Garuda on Monday witnessed the operation of civilian flights in order to compensate for the flooded Nedumbassery airport (Kochi). It is after 18 years that civilian flights are landing and taking off from the naval airport.

