Kerala flood leaves remains of ancient sea port Muziris covered in silt

The devastation caused by the recent flood in Kerala has left its impact upon the Muziris Heritage Project, the state’s grand plan to reinstate the cultural significance of its historic seaport. Although authorities predict that no damage has been caused, the restored remains of the ancient town is now covered in silt and water. “Fortunately no physical damage happened in any of our monuments. The only problem is that there is a lot of silt accumulation in all our monuments like Paliam palace and Kottapuram waterfront,” says P M Nowshad, Managing director of the Muziris Heritage Project.

Believed to be the largest heritage conservation plan in India, the Muziris Heritage Project started off when a number of excavations and discoveries were made at the small town of Pattanam in Ernakulam district by the Kerala Council of Historical Research. The project has been in operation for close to a decade and aims to reinstate the ancient township that is believed to have been the greatest trading center of the East, dealing with the Greeks, Romans and other parts of the ancient world in commodities such as spices and precious stones.

In the last few years, the Muziris Heritage Project has restored large parts of the historical town, allowing tourists and history enthusiasts to revel in the glory of monuments such as the Kottapuram fort, the Tharavur synangogue and the Paliam palace, among several others.

The flood that hit the state earlier this month has left large parts of the reinstated township submerged under water and silt deposits, but the clean up has already begun. “We have already cleaned up the Kottapuram waterfront area. Now, the Paliam palace and the Paliam Nalukettu needs to be cleaned. For that, we need about 20-25 people and then we should be able to clean it up within a week’s time,” says Nowshad.

Apart from clearing the silt deposits though, the other issue faced by the project is the condition of the number of electronic devices that have been placed within the monuments and museums for the tourists. “The electrical inspector has started examining our monuments and they will recommend what to do so that we can start operating them,” explains Nowshad.

The devastating rains and flood that hit Kerala since August 8, has left behind a death toll of more than 250 and several people are reported to be missing. As the region is slowly returning to normalcy, authorities are still taking stock of the extent of damage caused to life and property across the state.

Nowshad said the Muziris Heritage Project has been busy in relief work for the past few days. “We arranged a community kitchen for over 1500 people and organised relief camps to house about 285 members,” he says.

