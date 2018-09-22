Kerala floods: NDRF rescued as many as 60000 people

NDRF personnel during rescue operations during Kerala floods in August 2018. (PTI/File) NDRF personnel during rescue operations during Kerala floods in August 2018. (PTI/File)

“Black August”, this is how a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) crew, dressed in Orange jumpsuits, upon their return from Kerala described the havoc caused by the floods. Narrating their ordeal of a week when at times they were without food, these men trained in disaster relief and rescue had been witness to several natural disasters but with 11 out of 14 districts of Kerala submerged under water, they were in for one of the worst floods in a century.

Six teams of NDRF had left for the Calicut airport from their base in Ghaziabad on August 16 and their first mission was not an official one. “We were on our way to Ernakulam. When we reached Urukkam near Thrissur, bystanders told us that twelve volunteers are trapped inside a bus submerged under water. They were trying to launch a rescue operation for 10 stranded people from a nearby village,” says 37-year-old deputy commandant Aditya Pratap Singh. River Karuvannur is a tributary of River Chalakkudi and Urukkam was on the right bank of Karuvannur. According to NDRF men, the volunteers started in a bus but after one kilometre their bus was stuck in flood water. They all were stranded inside the bus with more than half the bus submerged beneath the water.

The lone team member who knew Malyalam, Inspector Abi NS describing his ordeal says, “We were navigating our boat over a submerged road and the strong currents of the overflowing river Karuvannur from the left side regularly hit our boat. It almost capsized twice but we managed to avoid any injury. We were moving by using rooftops of houses as reference points as everything else was submerged but whenever the boat drifted toward submerged houses there was always risk of the boat getting punctured by concertina wires or by electricity poles which were not visible to us. There was complete darkness all around and rescuers were not familiar with the geography of that area.

NDRF personnel rescue the flood-hit people in Kerala. (PTI/File) NDRF personnel rescue the flood-hit people in Kerala. (PTI/File)

The rescue operation started at 11 pm, ended at 3 am. The twelve people rescued from the bus were on their way to help ten others from a nearby village who were sitting on a wall which could collapse any moment. “After rescuing the men trapped inside the bus, our team launched another operation with the help of volunteers to evacuate the 10 other from Urukkam village,” recalls Inspector Dalvindra Singh who is on deputation with NDRF for past two years and had been involved in rescue mission during the 2018 Tripura floods.

Stationed near Urakkam in Thrissur, the NDRF men on next morning launched another operation in which a 20-day-old infant and her mother were evacuated. A team of NDRF men were on patrol near Parapokara village when they saw a lady with a baby crying for help. Going against the flow, the team managed to anchor the boat to a coconut tree. Two rescuers stood in the unstable boat & lifted the third rescuer on their shoulder. He held the baby safely to his chest and handed her over to rescuers in the boat. Her mother was also rescued thereafter. She later told us that her name is Karthika and had been stuck inside the house for past 24 hours,” says inspector Vikas Mehra, who first spotted the infant crying.

Not only were the rescue operations difficult, says commandant Singh but reaching Kerala was equally challenging due to inclement weather. After we left from our base in Ghaziabad, the aircraft could not land for hours after hovering at Trivandrum and Kochi airbase. When the tail of C-17 opened after a risky landing, there was a strong cold wind. It was quite unpredictable and we were not prepared for that. All we had to protect us was our NDRF rescuer’s raincoats. Later we found out that we had landed at Sulur Airbase near Coimbatore and had to travel to Thrissur district by road via district Palakkad. Every minute was precious and rescuers were eager to start rescue operations as soon as possible,” explained commandant Singh.

As many as 60000 people were rescued in one of the largest planned operations. (File) As many as 60000 people were rescued in one of the largest planned operations. (File)

Having faced several disasters, Singh says, “Disasters come with all possible odds. It took one whole day to cover almost 125 odd kilometres between Sulur to Thrissur. When we reached Thrissur, due to some confusion, our local police representative took us to Devamatha Public School instead of Devamatha Sports Complex. There was chaos all around but Sister Seetha was a picture of composure there. She was a small lady with glittering eyes. She approached me with long strides and welcomed me. She did not ask about our mission, she simply said “Brother, you all must be hungry, the food is not sufficient for your team but I will arrange more soon”. We had not eaten anything since morning. After a few minutes, she informed me that the food is ready for all. Sister Seetha seemed to be everywhere. Her command over [the] situation was not suppressing her politeness.”

As many as 60000 people were rescued in one of the largest planned operations. 40 helicopters, 31 aircraft, 182 teams for rescue, 18 Medical Teams of Defence forces, 58 teams of NDRF, 7 companies of CAPFs were pressed into service along with over 500 boats and necessary rescue equipments. Defence aircrafts and helicopters have made 1,084 sorties of 1,168 flying hours and airlifted 1,286 tonnes of load and carried 3,332 rescuers. The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), headed by cabinet secretary was set up at the Centre to regularly monitored and coordinated rescue and relief operations by holding daily meetings. NDRF, NDMA and secretaries of civilian ministries, defence services were part of this.

A specialised force, NDRF, presently has 12 battalions with over 15,000 personnel and unlike any other central force; their task involves saving human lives at the time of disasters which makes their job second most noble after medical profession. NDRF personnel are trained to handle four basic situations namely—Medical first responder/collapse structure search and rescue; Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear course (CBRN); Aquatic disaster Response Course and Rope rescue. These courses range from 30 to 60 days and those interested can further undergo advanced training modules. NDRF men involved during the Kerala relief acknowledged that the phenomenon of “Urban Flooding” is being increasingly witnessed.

And with that, awareness about NDRF and their orange uniforms are becoming a familiar sight in urban centres. People know that these are the heroes of the NDRF who travel from one place to another to rescue those in distress. Despite anger against the administration, the people in Kerela were trying to help each other and were thankful to the rescue teams, said NDRF team leader commandant Singh recalling his encounter with a renowned Mrigdam artist from Kerela, Jayaram Thrissur. “Jayaram requested us to transport his people to other end of road which was blocked due to flood water. He later offered shelter for 80 NDRF men and since we had no place to recoup, we accepted his offer. He is the owner of a marriage hall which was being used as a refugee camp. He was arranging food for more than 500 stranded people every day and whenever my team returned from operations he used to ask us to narrate the rescue missions undertaken by them.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App