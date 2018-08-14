Kerala flood live updates: State on edge as Tamil Nadu likely to open Mullaperiyar dam

Wayanad: Disaster Management team rescues flood-hit people at Vithiri in Wayanad Wayanad: Disaster Management team rescues flood-hit people at Vithiri in Wayanad

The flood situation in Kerala might worsen as the Tamil Nadu government may release water of Periyar from Mullaperiyar reservoir. “The State Relief Commissioner of Tamil Nadu has intimated that Tamil Nadu may release water to Kerala side of Periyar from Mullaperiyar reservoir considering high inflow into the reservoir. Hence, the State Executive Committee of KSDMA has decided to release more water from Cheruthoni Dam,” said Kerala Chief Secretary in an official release.

Thirty nine persons have so far lost their lives in landslides and floods caused due to the heavy rains, which has destroyed 20,000 houses and damaged 10,000 km of roads in the state since August 8. If the Periyar water is released, the situation will get worse for the state administration as the weathermen have already forecast more thunderstorm and gusty winds in the region.

With heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted for Kerala in the next 24 hours, there seems to be no let up in the woes of the people in the state. In the Idukki reservoir, two of the five sluice gates, which had been opened after a gap of 26 years, have been closed as the water level has decreased.

However, a matter of concern was the rising water level at the Mullaperiyar Dam level in Idukki district, which has touched 136.10 feet against its maximum level of 142 feet.

In view of the situation, educational institutions in most places remained closed on Tuesday. The government also decided to do away with annual ‘Onam’ celebrations being organised by the state and to utilise the amount for relief measures.

