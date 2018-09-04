Kerala flood: App to connect survivors with relief providers

The app, which is available as of now in Malayam and English, is called AmritaKripa and uses real-time GPS data to locate users. (File) The app, which is available as of now in Malayam and English, is called AmritaKripa and uses real-time GPS data to locate users. (File)

As a response to the massive floods in Kerala, a team from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has launched an Android app for disaster management to connect survivors with relief and rescue service providers.

The university said the app had already helped “locate, rescue and provide relief” to more than 12,000 people in Kerala. The app, which is available as of now in Malayam and English, is called AmritaKripa and uses real-time GPS data to locate users.

The app was developed by the Center for Wireless Networks & Applications (AmritaWNA). “Within a few days of the app’s launch, over 3,000 entries were recorded in real-time, which helped to locate, rescue and provide relief to more than 12,000… There were also more than 500 entries from people willing to provide relief-and-rescue services,” the university said in a statement.

Dr Maneesha Sudheer, Director of AmritaWNA, said, “We want this to be a worldwide app. The Kerala floods were its first deployment, but it is ready to be used in future disasters as well.”

The app allows users to request for or offer rescue, medical help, supplies such as food, clothing, medicines, shelter and services such as water, electricity, telephone. One can also report people missing, people found orphaned, either conscious or unconscious, or dead.

The university is also conducting research on use of computer vision algorithms to estimate depth of flood waters based on photos taken from the field.

