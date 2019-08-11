See how flooded Kerala looks from the skies

Kerala floods: The flood situation in Kerala continued to remain bleak on Sunday, with the government reporting as many as 67 deaths and over 2.27 lakh people were evacuated to relief camps that have been set up in various parts across the state. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for three districts – Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod for Sunday.

The Cochin international airport, which has remained closed for the past two days due to waterlogging of the runway, has resumed operations from Sunday noon. The Abu Dhabi-Kochi Indigo flight touched down at around 12.15 pm, marking the resumption of the operations, the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) official said. The Southern Railway announced that many trains, including the Jamnagar express, Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Durrunto and Kochuveli-Amritsar express have been fully cancelled. Six trains have been partially cancelled and two trains diverted.