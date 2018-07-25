Kerala: Five police officers found guilty in 13-year-old custodial death case

The CBI court on Tuesday found five policemen, including two retired superintendents of police, guilty in the custodial death of a youth 13 years ago. (Representational Image) The CBI court on Tuesday found five policemen, including two retired superintendents of police, guilty in the custodial death of a youth 13 years ago. (Representational Image)

The CBI court on Tuesday found five policemen, including two retired superintendents of police, guilty in the custodial death of a youth 13 years ago. Assistant Sub-Inspector K Jith Kumar and senior police officer S V Sreekumar were found guilty of murdering Udaya Kumar, while other three policemen — retired SPs E K Sabu and T K Haridas, DSP K Ajith Kumar — were found guilty on charges of conspiracy and destroying evidence. Another accused, Soman, a constable, had died during the course of the trial.

Udaya, 26, was taken into custody on September 27, 2005. The CBI had found that after taking Udaya into custody, the policemen had tried to snatch Rs 4020 from him. He resisted the move leading to brutal torture. Post-mortem report had shown the victim sustained 22 injuries from the torture, After the youth died, police illegally registered an FIR on charges of theft against Udaya.

