Fish laced with chemicals in Kerala markets: State food department issues warning to consumers

Ammonia-laced fish in Kerala’s Kozhikode fish market has triggered panic among customers, prompting the Kerala Department of Food Safety to issue a warning against the increasing import of chemicalised fish. “Due to lack of fish supply within the state, ammonia and formalin laced fish has been imported into the state,” the department said.

Advertising

The state food safety department has been inspecting trucks entering the Kozhikode fish market. Many of them carrying chemical-laced fish have been seized, it said. Read in Malayalam

Formalin, a toxic chemical, is used to preserve bodies and prevents its decay in mortuaries.

Intensifying its search, the state food department warned consumers to be aware of the import of ammonia-laced fish from different states as the fish supply in Kerala has reduced.

A total of 28,000 kg of fish laced with formalin was seized after the launch of ‘Operation Sagar Rani’, a drive to ensure safety and hygiene at fish handling and distribution centres. Operation Sagar Rani will be conducted this year as well, the state food safety department notified.