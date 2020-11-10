Kerala firm that won panchayat in 2015 to contest four more

The company has now decided to contest polls in four more neighbouring panchayats.

A Kerala-based corporate firm, which won a panchayat in the last local body elections, has decided to field candidates under its Corporate Social Responsibility wing (CSR) in four more village panchayats in the elections next month.

KITEX group had fielded candidates under its CSR wing Twenty20 in the election to Kizhakkambalam panchayat in 2015. It won 17 out of 19 wards in the panchayat, where KITEX group’s garment units are situated. The company has now decided to contest polls in four more neighbouring panchayats — Mazhuvannoor, Aikkaranadu, Kunnathunadu and Vengola.

KITEX MD Sabu M Jacob said, “At Kizhakkambalam panchayat, we could bring a difference from the way politicians handle rural development. We have long-term planning, scientific study of projects and systematic execution in a disciplined manner. When we assumed office, the panchayat was in debt of Rs 39 lakh. Now, we have a surplus of Rs 13.57 crore. Twenty20 could improve efficiency in functioning of the panchayat.’’

