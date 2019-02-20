Fire at footwear brand Paragon office in Kochi

A major fire broke out at footwear brand Paragon’s office and godown at Kalathilpatambil Road in Kochi Wednesday. Fire and rescue teams have arrived at the spot and are trying to douse the blaze.

The building was evacuated immediately, though it is still unclear if there is anyone trapped inside the building. Traffic around the area has been disrupted while the fire tenders are trying to bring the fire under control.

Read more: https://t.co/Z2mjH7Cz61 pic.twitter.com/wa3LJHBRaE — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) February 20, 2019

According to sources, the fire was reported from the fourth floor of the six-storey building. There are no reports of casualties so far. The extent of the damage to the office and materials housed in the godown are yet to be ascertained.

This a developing story more details awaited.