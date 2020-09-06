Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac tests Covid positive, asks staff to self-quarantine

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/File)

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Sunday tested positive for novel coronavirus, according to local media reports. The 67-year-old has asked his personal staff to go under quarantine. This is the first time that a minister from the Kerala government has tested positive for Covid-19.

This comes on a day when the state reported its highest ever single-day spurt in coronavirus cases with 3,082 people testing positive for the pathogen and 10 related fatalities, taking the total infection count in the state to 87,840. Fifty health workers were among those infected by the virus. Read the story in Malayalam

Kerala has tested 41,392 samples during the last 24 hours. At present, there are 557 hotspots in Kerala.

Last month, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his six cabinet colleagues had gone into quarantine after senior officials involved in the Kozhikode plane crash rescue operation tested positive for Covid-19. Health Minister K K Shailaja and ministers A C Moideen, E Chandrasekharan, V S Sunil Kumar, Kadannappally Ramachandran and K T Jaleel were among the ministers who went into quarantine. Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan had also gone into quarantine. However, none had tested positive.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd