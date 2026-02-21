SIR: 8.57 lakh deletions in Kerala as EC releases final voters list

As many as 8,57,298 voters have been removed from the electoral rolls during the SIR process, which began on November 4 last year. (File Photo)

After the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Kerala, the Election Commission on Saturday released the final electoral roll for the state.

As per the final roll, Kerala has 2,69,53,644 voters. When the SIR process began in November last year, the ECI’s then-existing data had 2.78 crore voters on the electoral roll in the state. As many as 8,57,298 voters have been removed from the electoral rolls during the SIR process, which began on November 4 last year.

State Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar said the final roll is available at the office of the Electoral Registration Officer/Asst. Electoral Registration Officers from Saturday onwards. It is also available at ceo.kerala.gov.in.