Lighting traditional lamp gets IUML’s 1st woman MLA in Kerala into trouble with clerics’ body

Legislator Fathima Thahiliya, who became the Indian Union Muslim League’s first woman MLA in Kerala after winning the recent Assembly elections from the Perambra constituency, has faced criticism from a Muslim clerics’ body for lighting a nilavilakku (traditional oil lamp) at the inauguration of a local restaurant last week.

After a meeting of its Supreme Consultative Council on Thursday, Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, a clerics’ body traditionally known for its pro-IUML stance, said that lighting the traditional oil lamp is a practice of non-Muslims. If a Muslim performs such an act, relying upon the beliefs held by non-Muslims that are contrary to Islamic teachings, doing so could result in that person leaving Islam, the group claimed. However, if the person does not accept or base the act on such beliefs, but performs it merely as a form of imitation of non-Muslims, then that action is considered forbidden and sinful, Samastha said.