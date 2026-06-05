Lighting traditional lamp gets IUML’s 1st woman MLA in Kerala into trouble with clerics’ body

Legislator Fathima Thahiliya, who became the Indian Union Muslim League’s first woman MLA in Kerala after winning the recent Assembly elections from the Perambra constituency, has faced criticism from a Muslim clerics’ body for lighting a nilavilakku (traditional oil lamp) at the inauguration of a local restaurant last week.
After a meeting of its Supreme Consultative Council on Thursday, Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, a clerics’ body traditionally known for its pro-IUML stance, said that lighting the traditional oil lamp is a practice of non-Muslims. If a Muslim performs such an act, relying upon the beliefs held by non-Muslims that are contrary to Islamic teachings, doing so could result in that person leaving Islam, the group claimed. However, if the person does not accept or base the act on such beliefs, but performs it merely as a form of imitation of non-Muslims, then that action is considered forbidden and sinful, Samastha said.
Prominent Samastha leader Abdul Hameed Faizy Ambalakkadavu said in a Facebook post on Friday that Islamic laws were clear, precise and explicit. “Islam has strictly prohibited the faithful from following and performing the traditions of other religions,” he said.
Fathima Thahiliya has been known as a reformist voice in the IUML, and has fought for greater space for women within the party. In the recent Assembly elections, she defeated CPI(M) Central Committee member and LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan in his Perambra seat.
Her candidature had been opposed by conservative elements, including a section of Samastha.
Thahiliya was the founding state president of Haritha — the women’s wing of the Muslim Students Federation. Established in 2012, Haritha created a platform for women supporters of the IUML on college campuses. Under her leadership, Haritha played a key role in expanding the MSF’s influence across campuses.
Thahliya’s political journey took another turn when Haritha leaders raised allegations of sexual harassment against senior MSF figures. When the party leadership allegedly attempted to suppress the issue, she chose to speak out, leading to her removal as MSF national vice-president and the eventual disbanding of Haritha.
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As the nilavilakku controversy continued to burn, Fathima said, “I do not want to comment on that issue anymore.” She had lit the lamp on May 25 as part of the opening of a restaurant opened by a group of women in her constituency.
Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India.
Expertise, Experience, and Authority
Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes:
Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration.
Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules.
Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More