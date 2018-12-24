Kerala exhorts people to give up ration rice entitlement to help poorer beneficiaries

On the lines of a campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 appealing to people who can afford to pay the market price of LPG cooking gas by giving up their subsidy, the Kerala government has exhorted economically-forward sections of the society to consider doing the same by surrendering their share of rice from the public distribution system.

Through an advertisement brought out in all major newspapers, the LDF government led by CM Pinarayi Vijayan asked those who could afford to pay the regular market price for rice to surrender their share of rice from ration shops for six months. To be a part of the ‘give up ration’ scheme, beneficiaries can log on to the civil supplies department website, enter their 10-digit ration card number and choose to surrender their share of ration. A one-time password, directed to the registered mobile number of the beneficiary, will help in activating the same. Once a beneficiary surrenders his/her ration, they can file an application for getting back the share only after a period of six months.

At a time when the state is reeling under the impact of the devastating floods in August and paddy procurement of the Kerala Civil Supplies Corporation (SupplyCo) hit hard by the deluge, the ‘Give up ration’ scheme could help the administration redirect essential supplies to more financially-weaker Below the Poverty Line (BPL) households. The state government had provided free ration for three months to all those who had lost their livelihoods in the floods.

SupplyCo officials said though the scheme has been given publicity in this manner for the first time, the provision for beneficiaries to give up their ration share has always been there in the Government of India Act. In fact, the pre-populated form for new ration card holders has a provision where they can choose to give up their share.

Venugopal, an assistant secretary at the Commissionerate of Civil Supplies, said the move is ‘welfare-oriented’ and will help the administration extend the benefits to families who are in dire need of provisions.

“The give up option is there in the pre-populated form for ration card. People know about it also. But we wanted to emphasize it again. We have started promoting it in the hope that people would voluntarily surrender the entitlement on moral grounds. It’s a welfare measure connected to social accountability,” he said.

Under the state’s public distribution system, subsidised rice, wheat, sugar, kerosene, LPG and fertilisers are provided to beneficiaries. There are four streams of ration card holders in the state: yellow for the most economically backward sections and Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) beneficiaries who are eligible to get 35 kgs of free food-grains a month, pink card for BPL families which gives each member of the family 4 kgs of free rice a month, blue card for APL families which make them eligible for 2 kgs of rice per person at Rs 2/kg and the white card for the non-priority sector which gets rice at Rs 8.90/kg.

Officials estimate that the ‘give up’ project will enable sections of the APL community to surrender their share which can boost greater supply for BPL beneficiaries.

“At present, we are giving 4 kgs of free rice a month for the BPL families which can perhaps be enhanced to 5 kgs,” said Venugopal.

In Kerala, out of an estimated 81 lakh ration card holders, 29 lakh holders are in the priority sector, comprised mainly of the BPL families. An additional 5.85 lakh ration card holders are AAY beneficiaries who get up to 35 kilograms of free food grains a month.