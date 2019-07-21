Kerala priests call off indefinite stir against Cardinal

Priests of the Ernakulam archdiocese on Saturday called off their indefinite agitation against Cardinal George Alencherry, who is also the head of the Kerala-based Syro-Malabar Church, one of the Eastern Churches under Rome.

The indefinite agitation, staged at the archbishop’s house since Thursday, was revoked after a few senior bishops assured the representatives of the protesting priests that their demands would be discussed at the Synod of the Church — a meeting of all bishops slated for next month.

Fr Jose Vailikodath, spokesman of the protesting priests, said the senior bishops have agreed that the Synod would inform Vatican about “the pain of the priests and faithful over” the suspension of two auxiliary bishops. “We had put forward certain demands, which could be met only within the framework of the Church laws. But we have succeeded in staging an agitation at the seat of Cardinal and highlight the issues before public. It is like taking a battle to the tiger’s den,” he said.

Jose said the Vatican had asked Alencherry to initiate steps to find resources to compensate the loss he had caused to the archdiocese through the shady land dealings. “Our protest is a reminder to the Synod and let the Cardinal find money from his own sources in India or abroad to compensate the loss.’’

Jose said the senior bishops, who form a permanent Synod, have given an assurance that steps have been initiated to end a forgery case in which a bishop and two priests have been arraigned as accused. “The bishops told us that the Synod would demand the authorities to avoid further provocation.”