Kerala: Endosulfan victim reaches home unaware his father crushed under train’s wheels

A mentally-challenged patient, suffering from long-term effects of endosulfan pesticide poisoning who was travelling with his father by train after a visit to a hospital in Mangalore, returned home not knowing that his father was crushed under the same train’s wheels hours earlier.

Advertising

The incident was reported at the Mangalore Central railway station at 8:15 pm Saturday when N Mahmud (63) and his son Harris (33) boarded an express train bound for their home in Kasaragod district of Kerala. They were returning home after a visit to a hospital in the city for Harris’ treatment.

Read in Malayalam

Minutes before the train was scheduled to leave, Mahmud stepped out to buy tea for him and his son. By the time he got back, the train had already started moving. With cups of tea in both hands, the 63-year-old attempted to board the train, but slipped and fell into the gap between the platform and the train. His legs crushed by the train’s wheels, Mahmud was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

However, his son Harris, who has trouble communicating, continued the journey on the train, unaware that his father had met with an accident. Harris, who often accompanies his father on train journeys, duly stepped out at the Kasaragod railway station. Not knowing where his father was, Harris started walking to his home, 13 kilometres away. By then, his family, who had been informed of Mahmud’s death by authorities in Mangalore, were frantically searching for Harris. Authorities say it was around 3 am that Harris walked into his home, much to the relief of his family.

Mahmud, a contractor and council member of the Muliyar panchayat, had been suffering from cancer for the past two years. He is survived by his wife Ummali and children Sharif, Safana, Nasreena, Sahala and Harris.