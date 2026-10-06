‘Gentle giant’, fixture of temple festivals: Kerala bids farewell to elephant Brahmadathan

Pallatt Brahmadathan was brought to Kerala 28 years ago from Arunachal Pradesh. His owner said the elephant had never attacked any person in its almost three decades in the state.

Written by: Shaju Philip
3 min readThiruvananthapuramOct 6, 2026 05:30 AM IST
'Gentle giant', fixture of temple festivals: Keralam bids adieu to elephant BrahmadathanPallatt Brahmadathan, the 54-year-old male elephant, died after being struck by lightning on Sunday evening. (Image source: pallattu_brahmadhathan/Instagram)
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For decades, Pallatt Brahmadathan was a constant presence in temple festivals across Kerala.

Only last year, the tusker had carried the ‘thidambu’ or sacred replica of presiding deity Paramekkavu Devi during the Thrissur Pooram last year.

On Monday, scores of people gathered at the premises of its owner, Pallattu Rajesh, at Erattupetta in Kottayam to pay their last tributes to the ‘gentle giant’ known for its calm demeanour.

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Brahmadathan, the 54-year-old male elephant, died after being struck by lightning on Sunday evening.

As Brahamadathan lay motionless at the Pallatt family compound, flowers and wreaths piled up and sandalwood sticks burned as grieving admirers stood around.

Brahmadathan’s owner Rajesh, his family members, and mahout Sarath grieved inconsolably near the carcass when a crane lifted it for post-mortem examination.

Brahmadathan was brought to Kerala 28 years ago from Arunachal Pradesh. His first owner in the state was Pappalaparambil Pothen Varghese of Puthuppally in Kottayam. At that time, it was known as Puthuppally Brahmadathan.

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Sixteen years ago, the Pallatts, another family of traditional elephant owners in the city, took over its guardianship. Ever since, Brahmadathan had been carrying their family name.

Brahamadathan’s imposing presence at many annual festivals in Keralam had made him a social media star of sorts with a number of its reels being shared widely.

Like a family member

Recalling his relationship with the elephant, owner Rajesh said, “My three brothers and I were managing Brahmadathan. After the festival season, we used to tether him at our house compound. Each time, before he left for a festival procession, Brahmadathan used to greet my aged mother. He had become a member of our family over the years.”

Rajesh said Brahmadathan was loved by both young and the old alike. “I can proudly say that Brahmadathan had never attacked any person in his 28 years of life in Keralam,’’ he said.

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As Brahmadathan passes into the lore of Kerala’s domestic elephants, its bond with its mahouts was fondly recalled by elephant lovers.

In 2021, when his previous mahout Damodaran Nair alias Omanachettan died, Brahmadathan had stood beside his body. It was seen raising its trunk towards Omanachettan, giving a final farewell to the man who had been his shadow for 25 years.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shaju Philip
Shaju Philip

Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India. Expertise, Experience, and Authority Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes: Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration. Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules. Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More

 

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