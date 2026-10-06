‘Gentle giant’, fixture of temple festivals: Kerala bids farewell to elephant Brahmadathan

Pallatt Brahmadathan, the 54-year-old male elephant, died after being struck by lightning on Sunday evening. (Image source: pallattu_brahmadhathan/Instagram)

For decades, Pallatt Brahmadathan was a constant presence in temple festivals across Kerala.

Only last year, the tusker had carried the ‘thidambu’ or sacred replica of presiding deity Paramekkavu Devi during the Thrissur Pooram last year.

On Monday, scores of people gathered at the premises of its owner, Pallattu Rajesh, at Erattupetta in Kottayam to pay their last tributes to the ‘gentle giant’ known for its calm demeanour.

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Brahmadathan, the 54-year-old male elephant, died after being struck by lightning on Sunday evening.

As Brahamadathan lay motionless at the Pallatt family compound, flowers and wreaths piled up and sandalwood sticks burned as grieving admirers stood around.