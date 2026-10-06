‘Gentle giant’, fixture of temple festivals: Kerala bids farewell to elephant Brahmadathan

3 min readThiruvananthapuramOct 6, 2026 05:30 AM IST
For decades, Pallatt Brahmadathan was a constant presence in temple festivals across Kerala.
Only last year, the tusker had carried the ‘thidambu’ or sacred replica of presiding deity Paramekkavu Devi during the Thrissur Pooram last year.
On Monday, scores of people gathered at the premises of its owner, Pallattu Rajesh, at Erattupetta in Kottayam to pay their last tributes to the ‘gentle giant’ known for its calm demeanour.
Brahmadathan, the 54-year-old male elephant, died after being struck by lightning on Sunday evening.
As Brahamadathan lay motionless at the Pallatt family compound, flowers and wreaths piled up and sandalwood sticks burned as grieving admirers stood around.
Brahmadathan’s owner Rajesh, his family members, and mahout Sarath grieved inconsolably near the carcass when a crane lifted it for post-mortem examination.
Brahmadathan was brought to Kerala 28 years ago from Arunachal Pradesh. His first owner in the state was Pappalaparambil Pothen Varghese of Puthuppally in Kottayam. At that time, it was known as Puthuppally Brahmadathan.
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Sixteen years ago, the Pallatts, another family of traditional elephant owners in the city, took over its guardianship. Ever since, Brahmadathan had been carrying their family name.
Brahamadathan’s imposing presence at many annual festivals in Keralam had made him a social media star of sorts with a number of its reels being shared widely.
Like a family member
Recalling his relationship with the elephant, owner Rajesh said, “My three brothers and I were managing Brahmadathan. After the festival season, we used to tether him at our house compound. Each time, before he left for a festival procession, Brahmadathan used to greet my aged mother. He had become a member of our family over the years.”
Rajesh said Brahmadathan was loved by both young and the old alike. “I can proudly say that Brahmadathan had never attacked any person in his 28 years of life in Keralam,’’ he said.
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As Brahmadathan passes into the lore of Kerala’s domestic elephants, its bond with its mahouts was fondly recalled by elephant lovers.
In 2021, when his previous mahout Damodaran Nair alias Omanachettan died, Brahmadathan had stood beside his body. It was seen raising its trunk towards Omanachettan, giving a final farewell to the man who had been his shadow for 25 years.