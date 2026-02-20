Kerala has 2.69 crore voters in final list

The Election Commission had conducted hearings in all 140 assembly constituencies after the draft rolls were published. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

The electoral roll in Kerala after the special intensive revision has 2,69,53,644 voters, according to the office of the state chief electoral officer.

State electoral officer Rathan U Kelkar released the final data on Friday after a meeting with representatives of various political parties. The electoral roll will be published tomorrow, February 21, and will be applicable for the upcoming assembly elections in Kerala.

The draft rolls, brought out by the Election Commission on December 23, contained 2.54 crore voters, as against 2.78 crore forms distributed in the state in the first phase of the SIR. The final rolls now have 2.69 crore voters.

Of the final electoral roll of 2.69 crore, men comprise 1.31 crore and women 1.38 crore. The final roll also includes 2,23,558 pravasi voters.