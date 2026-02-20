Kerala has 2.69 crore voters in final list

State electoral officer Rathan U Kelkar released the final data on Friday after a meeting with representatives of various political parties.

Written by: Shaju Philip
2 min readThiruvananthapuramUpdated: Feb 20, 2026 02:53 PM IST
Kerala final voter list AI generated imageThe Election Commission had conducted hearings in all 140 assembly constituencies after the draft rolls were published. (Image generated using Google Gemini)
The electoral roll in Kerala after the special intensive revision has 2,69,53,644 voters, according to the office of the state chief electoral officer.

The electoral roll will be published tomorrow, February 21, and will be applicable for the upcoming assembly elections in Kerala.

The draft rolls, brought out by the Election Commission on December 23, contained 2.54 crore voters, as against 2.78 crore forms distributed in the state in the first phase of the SIR. The final rolls now have 2.69 crore voters.

Of the final electoral roll of 2.69 crore, men comprise 1.31 crore and women 1.38 crore. The final roll also includes 2,23,558 pravasi voters.

The CEO’s office said as many as 53,229 voters have been removed from the draft rolls after hearings were held. These voters include those who died during the enumeration period, those who obtained foreign citizenship, those who moved to other places, and those whose names were duplicated in the list.

The Election Commission had conducted hearings in all 140 assembly constituencies after the draft rolls were published. Accordingly, 36,88,948 notices had been served for hearing, and the process had been completed in all such cases. Of these, “no mapping” voters – those who could not be linked to the 2002 voters list – numbered 19,32,688, and another 17,56,260 voters had local discrepancies.

The Commission said that during the period from October 27 last year to January 30, 2026, as many as 13,51,151 new applications (Form 6) were accepted for inclusion in the electoral roll, while another 1,59,111 applications (Form 6A) were accepted from expatriates for inclusion as overseas voters. Besides, 24,28,639 applications were accepted for either inclusion or deletion from the electoral rolls during the period. The forms accepted for entering corrections to existing particulars number 3,93,333.

Shaju Philip
