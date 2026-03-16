Kerala churn begins: Denied ticket, CPI MLA joins BJP, claims seats being ‘sold’

After deliberations with BJP leaders, Mukundan on Monday took membership at the party’s district office in Thrissur. (Credits: Facebook / C. C. Mukundan)

C Mukundan, a legislator from the ruling CPI in Kerala, joined the BJP on Monday after his party did not give him a ticket to contest the upcoming assembly elections. Mukundan currently represents the Nattika assembly constituency in Thrissur district and is likely to contest from there as a BJP candidate.

A Dalit face in the CPI, an ally of the LDF in Kerala, Mukundan was denied a party ticket for a second term. Instead, the CPI fielded Geetha Gopi from the Nattika seat.

Subsequently, Mukundan alleged the CPI had converted Nattika into a “payment seat”. Despite being a first-time legislator, Mukundan claimed, he was denied a seat for a second term because he could not mobilise money for the party.