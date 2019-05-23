Kerala Lok Sabha election results: Congress-led UDF marches towards giant win, Left parties blacked out

Kerala election results 2019: Throughout the election campaign, Congress state president Mullappally Ramachandran kept repeating a phrase when asked about the expectations of the party. “20-20”, he kept repeating at campaign rallies and press conferences referring to the state’s 20 Lok Sabha seats. Early trends of the results released by the Election Commission Thursday indicate that Ramachandran’s predictions are indeed coming true.

According to trends at 12:15 pm, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) led in 20 out of 20 Lok Sabha constituencies indicating a clean sweep for the coalition in the southern state. Even as it faces heartburn nationwide, where the BJP-led NDA is poised to return to the Centre, the Congress can take solace that it has performed exceedingly well, even in seats touted to be strongholds of the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF). In fact, Kerala contributes a big chunk to the Congress’ nationwide seat tally.

In Wayanad, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is way ahead of the others, leading by 1.41 lakh votes when 33% of the polling booths were counted. In traditional Left bastions like Palakkad, Alathur, Attingal and Kannur, Congress candidates were romping home with a massive lead, difficult to pin back in the final rounds of counting. In Thiruvananthapuram, where a triangular contest was underway, sitting Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was leading by a slender margin of just over 11,000 votes against BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan.

For the LDF, which was pinning hopes on retaining it’s bastions if not sweep the state, these trends would be heartbreaking. As per results in the afternoon, the LDF was offering a challenge to the Congress only in Alappuzha and Kasaragod where the leads between the two parties kept rotating in minutes. Even in chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s home constituency of Dharmadam, the CPM candidate was trailing.

For the BJP, which looks forward to ruling the country once again, the initial trends are not favourable. In Thiruvananthapuram, it’s candidate is trailing behind Tharoor. In Palakkad and Thrissur, where it hoped to emerge second, party candidates were finishing last. In Pathanamthitta, home to the Sabarimala temple, it’s most popular face K Surendran was trailing in third position behind the Congress and the LDF.