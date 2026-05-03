Kerala Election Results 2026: Date, timings, where to check Kerala Assembly election results

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Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: The Kerala Assembly elections results will be declared on May 4, 2026. Counting of votes will begin at 8.00 am IST across the state, with initial trends expected within a few hours.
Polling for all 140 constituencies was held in a single phase on April 9, 2026. Kerala recorded a voter turnout of 78.27%, higher than in the previous Assembly election.
You can track the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 results live through the following platforms:
In Kerala, the political rivalry between the CPI (M)-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF has shaped state politics for decades. However, in the 2026 elections, the BJP-led NDA emerged as a key player during the election campaign.
In 2026, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF is aiming to retain power for a third consecutive term, while the Congress-led UDF is eyeing to return to power. In the meantime, the BJP-led NDA is looking to make inroads into Kerala’s political landscape and expand its presence in state politics.
Several exit polls have projected a win for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala. The poll of polls predicted the UDF to win between 72 and 90 seats, while the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is projected to win 49 to 62 seats. The NDA is expected to win between 0 and 8 seats.
The Axis My India survey projects the UDF to win 78 to 90 seats, while placing the LDF at 49 to 62 seats. Similarly, the People’s Pulse survey predicts a UDF number of 75 to 85 seats, with the LDF expected to secure 55 to 65 seats.
In 2016, the 14th Kerala Legislative Assembly elections brought the Pinarayi Vijayan-led left government to power. In 2021, during the 15th Assembly elections, the LDF returned to power again under Vijayan’s leadership.
Exit polls in 2021 correctly predicted an LDF victory but underestimated the scale of its win. Among them, the Today’s Chanakya survey came closest, projecting 93 to 111 seats for the LDF and 26 to 44 seats for the UDF. In the final results, the LDF won 99 seats, while the UDF secured 41.
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