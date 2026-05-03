Kerala Election Results 2026: Date, timings, where to check Kerala Assembly election results

Kerala Election Results 2026 Date, Time: Polling for all 140 constituencies was held in a single phase on April 9, 2026. (File Photo)

Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: The Kerala Assembly elections results will be declared on May 4, 2026. Counting of votes will begin at 8.00 am IST across the state, with initial trends expected within a few hours.

Polling for all 140 constituencies was held in a single phase on April 9, 2026. Kerala recorded a voter turnout of 78.27%, higher than in the previous Assembly election.

Where to check Kerala Assembly election results?

You can track the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 results live through the following platforms:

The official Election Commission of India website

The Voter Helpline mobile app, available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The Indian Express website, which will run liveblogs and YouTube streams.

Kerala’s political landscape

In Kerala, the political rivalry between the CPI (M)-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF has shaped state politics for decades. However, in the 2026 elections, the BJP-led NDA emerged as a key player during the election campaign.