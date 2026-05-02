Kerala Election Results 2026: Date, counting start timing, result schedule, other details

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Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026 Date, Time: The Kerala Assembly elections were held across the state on April 9, recording a voter turnout of 78.27%. Out of the 140 constituencies, 42 recorded polling above 80%.
After exercising their franchise, “God’s own Country” now awaits counting day on May 4. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that the results of the high-stake electoral battle across the state will be declared on the same day.
Counting of votes will begin at 8.00 am.
Counting of votes will begin with postal ballots, followed by the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT), or verified paper record (VPR), will also be conducted alongside the counting process.
The entire election process is expected to be completed by May 6.
The VVPAT system allows voters to verify that their votes has been recorded correctly. It helps detect potential errors or malfunction and was introduced in 2014 to enhance transparency and strengthen voter confidence.
Several exit polls have projected a victory for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala. Yet, many surveys suggest a narrow margin, indicating a close contest between the UDF and the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).
In 2021, exit polls correctly predicted an LDF victory in Kerala, but they underestimated the number of seats the alliance would secure. The LDF outperformed most projections.
In Kerala, a party or alliance needs 71 seats to secure a majority in the 140-member Assembly. Most surveys had predicted around 80 seats for the LDF.
Among them, the Today’s Chanakya exit poll came closest, which had projected the LDF to win between 93 and 111 seats.
The current Kerala Legislative Assembly’s tenure will come to an end on May 23, 2026. Following the 2021 elections, the CPI (M)-led LDF formed the government after winning 99 of the 140 assembly seats. The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government has been in power in Kerala since 2016.
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