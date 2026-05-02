Kerala Election Results 2026: Date, counting start timing, result schedule, other details

Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026 Date, Time: The Kerala Assembly elections were held across the state on April 9, recording a voter turnout of 78.27%. Out of the 140 constituencies, 42 recorded polling above 80%.

When is the counting day?

After exercising their franchise, “God’s own Country” now awaits counting day on May 4. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that the results of the high-stake electoral battle across the state will be declared on the same day.

What time will the counting begin?

Counting of votes will begin at 8.00 am.

Counting of votes will begin with postal ballots, followed by the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT), or verified paper record (VPR), will also be conducted alongside the counting process.