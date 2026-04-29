Kerala Election Exit Poll Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Tight race as Vijayan eyes third term, Congress-led UDF pushes for comeback

Voting for the 2026 Assembly elections in Kerala concluded on April 9 with a high voter turnout. (Express File Photo)
Kerala Election Exit Poll Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Results for the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 are set to be declared on May 4, after voting was held on April 9. Exit polls are expected to be released today, offering an early indication of how the contest between major alliances may unfold.
High-stakes battleground: Voting for the 2026 Assembly elections in Kerala concluded on April 9 with a high voter turnout. Kerala has emerged as a high-stakes political battleground. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by Pinarayi Vijayan is seeking an unprecedented third consecutive term after breaking the state’s long-standing pattern of alternating governments, making the outcome crucial for both his political future and the Left’s position nationally. Meanwhile, Congress-led UDF under V D Satheesan is relying on anti-incumbency sentiment and corruption allegations to position itself as the agent of change.
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BJP’s high hopes: At the same time, the BJP, led in Kerala by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, is pushing for a historic breakthrough, with an intense campaign, visible friction within the INDIA bloc, and closely contested opinion polls pointing to a tight race that could ultimately hinge on the performance of smaller parties and independent candidates.
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