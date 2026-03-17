Kerala Election Date 2026 Announced: Check Kerala Assembly Election Schedule, Polling Dates, Result Date

The last Kerala elections were held in April 2021, where the LDF came into power after securing 99 seats. (File Photo)

West Bengal Election Date 2026 Announced: The Election Commission of India (EC) has announced the 2026 Kerala Assembly key election dates. The polling is scheduled to take place on April 9, 2026, and the vote counting will be carried out on May 4, 2026.

Gyanesh Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner, alongside Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, announced the key election timeline at a press conference in Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.

This will be the first major election in Kerala after the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Kerala is scheduled to have a single-phase voting across all 140 constituencies.

Timeline for the State election

Kerala Niyamasabha is a 140-elected-member, unicameral assembly with one Anglo-Indian community member. Of the 140 seats, reservations for SCs and STs are 14 and 2, respectively.