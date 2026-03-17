Kerala Election Date 2026 Announced: Check Kerala Assembly Election Schedule, Polling Dates, Result Date

The current Assembly term ends on May 23, 2026, and all election processes are expected to be completed by May 6, 2026.

By: Express Web Desk
4 min readUpdated: Mar 17, 2026 08:15 PM IST
Kerala electionsThe last Kerala elections were held in April 2021, where the LDF came into power after securing 99 seats. (File Photo)
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West Bengal Election Date 2026 Announced: The Election Commission of India (EC) has announced the 2026 Kerala Assembly key election dates. The polling is scheduled to take place on April 9, 2026, and the vote counting will be carried out on May 4, 2026.

Gyanesh Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner, alongside Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, announced the key election timeline at a press conference in Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.

This will be the first major election in Kerala after the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Kerala is scheduled to have a single-phase voting across all 140 constituencies.

Timeline for the State election

Kerala Niyamasabha is a 140-elected-member, unicameral assembly with one Anglo-Indian community member. Of the 140 seats, reservations for SCs and STs are 14 and 2, respectively.

The current Assembly term ends on May 23, 2026, and all election processes are expected to be completed by May 6, 2026.

Notification Date March 16, 2026
Last date for nominations March 23, 2026
Scrutiny of nominations March 24, 2026
Last date for withdrawal of nominations March 26, 2026
Single-phase polling date April 9, 2026
Vote counting May 4, 2026
Completion of election process May 6, 2026

Electoral rolls

Kerala consists of 2,71,06,059 voters of which 2,70,52,007 are general electors and 54,052 are service voters. 4,24,518 voters are from the age group 18 to 19 years.

Key alliances and political parties

Left Democratic Front (LDF): The current ruling party is led by the CPI (M). The LDF consists of CPI and several other left-leaning parties.

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United Democratic Front (UDF): The UDF is predominantly led by the Indian National Congress (INC). The Kerala UDF alliance consists of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the Kerala Congress (Joseph) and several other centre-left parties.

National Democratic Alliance: The right-wing coalition is led by BJP alongside Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), Kerala Congress (Thomas), and other right-leaning regional parties.

Last Kerala Assembly elections

The last Kerala elections were held in April 2021, where the Left Democratic Front came into power after securing 99 seats. The United Democratic Front (UDF) managed 41 seats, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) failed to secure any seats.

Kerala Election 2026 FAQs

Q1. What is the Kerala election date 2026?
The Election Commission has announced the Kerala Assembly election date 2026 on March 16.

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Q2. What is the Kerala election schedule 2026?
The Kerala election schedule 2026 includes nomination dates, scrutiny, withdrawal deadline, polling phases and the final result date announced by the Election Commission.

Q3. When will the Kerala election result be announced in 2026?
The Kerala election result date 2026 is set on May 4, 2026.

Q4. How many phases will the Kerala Assembly election 2026 have?
The Kerala Assembly election 2026 will be conducted in a single phase across all the districts.

Q5. What is the Kerala assembly election date 2026?
The Kerala assembly election date 2026 refers to the official polling dates announced by the Election Commission for all 140 constituencies in Kerala.

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District/phase-wise polling

Kasaragod

LAC No. Name Polling Stations
001: Manjeshwar 229
002: Kasargod 218
003: Udma 237
004: Kanhangad 239
005: Trikaripur 218
Total Polling Stations 1141

Kannur

LAC No. Name Polling Stations
006: Payyannur 192
007: Kalliasseri 184
008: Taliparamba 233
009: Irikkur 214
010: Azhikode 185
011: Kannur 179
012: Dharmadam 198
013: Thalassery 189
014: Kuthuparamba 215
015: Mattannur 205
016: Peravoor 183
Total Polling Stations 2177

Wayanad

LAC No: Name Polling Stations
017: Mananthavady 237
018: Sulthanbathery 251
019: Kalpetta 227
Total Polling Stations 715

Kozhikode

LAC No: Name Polling Stations
020: Vadakara 186
021: Kuttiadi 222
022: Nadapuram 254
023: Quilandy 231
024: Perambra 232
025: Balusseri 256
026: Elathur 209
027: Kozhikode north 186
028: Kozhikode south 168
029: Beypore 215
030: Kunnamangalam 255
031: Koduvally 214
032: Thiruvambady 209
Total Polling Stations 2837

Malappuram

LAC No: Name Polling Stations
033: Kondotty 246
034: Eranad 213
035: Nilambur 263
036: Wandoor 257
037: Manjeri 237
038: Perinthalamanna 244
039: Mankada 232
040: Malappuram 237
041: Vengara 192
042: Vallikkunnu 225
043: Tirunangadi 204
044: Tanur 211
045: Tirur 243
046: Kottakkal 241
047: Thavanur 218
048: Ponnani 219
Total Polling Stations 3682

Palakkad

LAC No: Name Polling Stations
049: Thrithala 218
050: Pattambi 222
051: Shornur 224
052: Ottapalam 238
053: Kongad 193
054: Mannarkad 220
055: Malampuzha 246
056: Palakkad 219
057: Tarur 177
058: Chittur 193
059: Nenmara 207
060: Alathur 174
Total Polling Stations 2531

Thrissur

LAC No : Name Polling Stations
061 : Chelakkara 218
062 : Kunnamkulam 206
063 : Guruvayoor 232
064 : Manalur 235
065 : Wadakkanchery 231
066 : Ollur 215
067 : Thrissur 211
068 : Nattika 225
069 : Kaipamangalam 191
070 : Irinjalakkuda 223
071 : Puthukkad 225
072 : Chalakkudy 219
073 : Kodungallur 208
Total Polling Stations 2839

Ernakulam

LAC No : Name Polling Stations
074 : Perumbavoor 202
075 : Angamaly 217
076 : Aluva 248
077 : Kalamassery 218
078 : Paravur 222
079 : Vypen 216
080 : Kochi 241
081 : Thripunithura 294
082 : Eranakulam 206
083 : Thrikkakara 262
084 : Kunnathunad 222
085 : Piravom 206
086 : Muvattupuzha 203
087 : Kothamangalam 191
Total Polling Stations 3148

Idukki

LAC No : Name Polling Stations
088 : Devikulam 215
089 : Udumbanchola 201
090 : Thodupuzha 229
091 : Idukki 207
092 : Peerumade 224
Total Polling Stations 1076

Kottayam

LAC No : Name Polling Stations
093 : Pala 217
094 : Kaduthuruthy 205
095 : Vaikom 180
096 : Ettumanoor 177
097 : Kottayam 188
098 : Puthuppally 201
099 : Changanassery 205
100 : Kanjirappally 200
101 : Poonjar 218
Total Polling Stations 1791

Alappuzha

LAC No : Name Polling Stations
102 : Aroor 210
103 : Cherthala 230
104 : Alappuzha 219
105 : Ambalapuzha 195
106 : Kuttanad 180
107 : Haripad 204
108 : Kayamkulam 225
109 : Mavelikara 226
110 : Chengannur 209
Total Polling Stations 1898

Pathanamthitta

LAC No : Name Polling Stations
111 : Thiruvalla 239
112 : Ranni 237
113 : Aranmula 272
114 : Konni 228
115 : Adoor 231
Total Polling Stations 1207

Kollam

LAC No : Name Polling Stations
116 : Karunagappally 214
117 : Chavara 188
118 : Kunnathur 227
119 : Kottarakkara 204
120 : Pathanapuram 196
121 : Punalur 220
122 : Chadayamangalam 204
123 : Kundara 226
124 : Kollam 190
125 : Eravipuram 191
126 : Chathannur 196
Total Polling Stations 2256

Thiruvananthapuram

LAC No: Name Polling Stations
127: Varkala 202
128: Attingal 213
129: Chirayinkeezhu 212
130: Nedumangad 252
131: Vamanapuram 231
132: Kazhakkoottam 216
133: Vattiyoorkavu 209
134: Thiruvananthapuram 230
135: Nemom 209
136: Aruvikkara 237
137: Parassala 257
138: Kattakkada 222
139: Kovalam 269
140: Neyyattinkara 214
Total Polling Stations 3173

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