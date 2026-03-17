Kerala Election Date 2026 Announced: Check Kerala Assembly Election Schedule, Polling Dates, Result Date

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West Bengal Election Date 2026 Announced: The Election Commission of India (EC) has announced the 2026 Kerala Assembly key election dates. The polling is scheduled to take place on April 9, 2026, and the vote counting will be carried out on May 4, 2026.
Gyanesh Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner, alongside Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, announced the key election timeline at a press conference in Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.
This will be the first major election in Kerala after the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Kerala is scheduled to have a single-phase voting across all 140 constituencies.
Kerala Niyamasabha is a 140-elected-member, unicameral assembly with one Anglo-Indian community member. Of the 140 seats, reservations for SCs and STs are 14 and 2, respectively.
The current Assembly term ends on May 23, 2026, and all election processes are expected to be completed by May 6, 2026.
|Notification Date
|March 16, 2026
|Last date for nominations
|March 23, 2026
|Scrutiny of nominations
|March 24, 2026
|Last date for withdrawal of nominations
|March 26, 2026
|Single-phase polling date
|April 9, 2026
|Vote counting
|May 4, 2026
|Completion of election process
|May 6, 2026
Kerala consists of 2,71,06,059 voters of which 2,70,52,007 are general electors and 54,052 are service voters. 4,24,518 voters are from the age group 18 to 19 years.
Left Democratic Front (LDF): The current ruling party is led by the CPI (M). The LDF consists of CPI and several other left-leaning parties.
United Democratic Front (UDF): The UDF is predominantly led by the Indian National Congress (INC). The Kerala UDF alliance consists of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the Kerala Congress (Joseph) and several other centre-left parties.
National Democratic Alliance: The right-wing coalition is led by BJP alongside Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), Kerala Congress (Thomas), and other right-leaning regional parties.
The last Kerala elections were held in April 2021, where the Left Democratic Front came into power after securing 99 seats. The United Democratic Front (UDF) managed 41 seats, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) failed to secure any seats.
Q1. What is the Kerala election date 2026?
The Election Commission has announced the Kerala Assembly election date 2026 on March 16.
Q2. What is the Kerala election schedule 2026?
The Kerala election schedule 2026 includes nomination dates, scrutiny, withdrawal deadline, polling phases and the final result date announced by the Election Commission.
Q3. When will the Kerala election result be announced in 2026?
The Kerala election result date 2026 is set on May 4, 2026.
Q4. How many phases will the Kerala Assembly election 2026 have?
The Kerala Assembly election 2026 will be conducted in a single phase across all the districts.
Q5. What is the Kerala assembly election date 2026?
The Kerala assembly election date 2026 refers to the official polling dates announced by the Election Commission for all 140 constituencies in Kerala.
|LAC No. Name
|Polling Stations
|001: Manjeshwar
|229
|002: Kasargod
|218
|003: Udma
|237
|004: Kanhangad
|239
|005: Trikaripur
|218
|Total Polling Stations
|1141
|LAC No. Name
|Polling Stations
|006: Payyannur
|192
|007: Kalliasseri
|184
|008: Taliparamba
|233
|009: Irikkur
|214
|010: Azhikode
|185
|011: Kannur
|179
|012: Dharmadam
|198
|013: Thalassery
|189
|014: Kuthuparamba
|215
|015: Mattannur
|205
|016: Peravoor
|183
|Total Polling Stations
|2177
|LAC No: Name
|Polling Stations
|017: Mananthavady
|237
|018: Sulthanbathery
|251
|019: Kalpetta
|227
|Total Polling Stations
|715
|LAC No: Name
|Polling Stations
|020: Vadakara
|186
|021: Kuttiadi
|222
|022: Nadapuram
|254
|023: Quilandy
|231
|024: Perambra
|232
|025: Balusseri
|256
|026: Elathur
|209
|027: Kozhikode north
|186
|028: Kozhikode south
|168
|029: Beypore
|215
|030: Kunnamangalam
|255
|031: Koduvally
|214
|032: Thiruvambady
|209
|Total Polling Stations
|2837
|LAC No: Name
|Polling Stations
|033: Kondotty
|246
|034: Eranad
|213
|035: Nilambur
|263
|036: Wandoor
|257
|037: Manjeri
|237
|038: Perinthalamanna
|244
|039: Mankada
|232
|040: Malappuram
|237
|041: Vengara
|192
|042: Vallikkunnu
|225
|043: Tirunangadi
|204
|044: Tanur
|211
|045: Tirur
|243
|046: Kottakkal
|241
|047: Thavanur
|218
|048: Ponnani
|219
|Total Polling Stations
|3682
|LAC No: Name
|Polling Stations
|049: Thrithala
|218
|050: Pattambi
|222
|051: Shornur
|224
|052: Ottapalam
|238
|053: Kongad
|193
|054: Mannarkad
|220
|055: Malampuzha
|246
|056: Palakkad
|219
|057: Tarur
|177
|058: Chittur
|193
|059: Nenmara
|207
|060: Alathur
|174
|Total Polling Stations
|2531
|LAC No : Name
|Polling Stations
|061 : Chelakkara
|218
|062 : Kunnamkulam
|206
|063 : Guruvayoor
|232
|064 : Manalur
|235
|065 : Wadakkanchery
|231
|066 : Ollur
|215
|067 : Thrissur
|211
|068 : Nattika
|225
|069 : Kaipamangalam
|191
|070 : Irinjalakkuda
|223
|071 : Puthukkad
|225
|072 : Chalakkudy
|219
|073 : Kodungallur
|208
|Total Polling Stations
|2839
|LAC No : Name
|Polling Stations
|074 : Perumbavoor
|202
|075 : Angamaly
|217
|076 : Aluva
|248
|077 : Kalamassery
|218
|078 : Paravur
|222
|079 : Vypen
|216
|080 : Kochi
|241
|081 : Thripunithura
|294
|082 : Eranakulam
|206
|083 : Thrikkakara
|262
|084 : Kunnathunad
|222
|085 : Piravom
|206
|086 : Muvattupuzha
|203
|087 : Kothamangalam
|191
|Total Polling Stations
|3148
|LAC No : Name
|Polling Stations
|088 : Devikulam
|215
|089 : Udumbanchola
|201
|090 : Thodupuzha
|229
|091 : Idukki
|207
|092 : Peerumade
|224
|Total Polling Stations
|1076
|LAC No : Name
|Polling Stations
|093 : Pala
|217
|094 : Kaduthuruthy
|205
|095 : Vaikom
|180
|096 : Ettumanoor
|177
|097 : Kottayam
|188
|098 : Puthuppally
|201
|099 : Changanassery
|205
|100 : Kanjirappally
|200
|101 : Poonjar
|218
|Total Polling Stations
|1791
|LAC No : Name
|Polling Stations
|102 : Aroor
|210
|103 : Cherthala
|230
|104 : Alappuzha
|219
|105 : Ambalapuzha
|195
|106 : Kuttanad
|180
|107 : Haripad
|204
|108 : Kayamkulam
|225
|109 : Mavelikara
|226
|110 : Chengannur
|209
|Total Polling Stations
|1898
|LAC No : Name
|Polling Stations
|111 : Thiruvalla
|239
|112 : Ranni
|237
|113 : Aranmula
|272
|114 : Konni
|228
|115 : Adoor
|231
|Total Polling Stations
|1207
|LAC No : Name
|Polling Stations
|116 : Karunagappally
|214
|117 : Chavara
|188
|118 : Kunnathur
|227
|119 : Kottarakkara
|204
|120 : Pathanapuram
|196
|121 : Punalur
|220
|122 : Chadayamangalam
|204
|123 : Kundara
|226
|124 : Kollam
|190
|125 : Eravipuram
|191
|126 : Chathannur
|196
|Total Polling Stations
|2256
|LAC No: Name
|Polling Stations
|127: Varkala
|202
|128: Attingal
|213
|129: Chirayinkeezhu
|212
|130: Nedumangad
|252
|131: Vamanapuram
|231
|132: Kazhakkoottam
|216
|133: Vattiyoorkavu
|209
|134: Thiruvananthapuram
|230
|135: Nemom
|209
|136: Aruvikkara
|237
|137: Parassala
|257
|138: Kattakkada
|222
|139: Kovalam
|269
|140: Neyyattinkara
|214
|Total Polling Stations
|3173
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