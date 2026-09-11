What Kerala’s elder-friendly office certification means

4 min readUpdated: Sep 11, 2026 10:26 PM IST
Kerala has launched the country’s first Elder-Friendly Office Certification (EFOC) to make government offices and other public-institutions more convenient for senior citizens. The scheme has been launched by the Department of Senior Citizens’ Welfare.
The move aims to address common problems faced by senior citizens when they visit offices, such as long queues, stairs without handrails, forms in small print, and counters that require climbing stairs, etc. The certification system is designed to close all these gaps.
“The Sharjah model in the UAE, the World Health Organization’s Age-Friendly Cities network, and the Certified Age-Friendly Employer programme in the United States served as models for EFOC. Technical standards for ramps, signage and toilets follow the national guidelines issued in 2021 under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act. This is the first time such standards have been brought together in India,” according to a release.
What will an elder-friendly office have?
The offices will be evaluated in five areas: building accessibility, service delivery, staff training and conduct, communication, and participation.
Building accessibility will account for 30 per cent of the total score, followed by service delivery at 25 per cent, staff training and conduct at 20 per cent, communication at 15 per cent and participation at 10 per cent.
Apart from these, some facilities will be compulsory for certification. These include step-free entry, a ground-floor toilet, a priority queue for senior citizens and an officer assigned to deal with the needs of elderly visitors. An office will not be certified if it fails to meet any of these mandatory requirements, even if its overall score is high.
How will Gold, Silver and Bronze ratings work?
According to a release, inspections will be carried out against clear, common standards, and offices will be awarded Gold, Silver or Bronze certificates. An office scoring 85 per cent or above, with no domain below 60 per cent, will receive a Gold certificate. It will be valid for five years.
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An office scoring between 70 and 84 per cent will receive a Silver certificate, also valid for five years. A score of 60 to 69 per cent will result in a provisional Bronze certificate. It will be valid for two years and will be confirmed only after a re-inspection.
“Ten percent of certified offices will face an unannounced inspection every year. Site visits and scoring will be carried out by independent, empanelled third-party agencies with no connection to the office being assessed. The Nodal Cell under the Department of Senior Citizens’ Welfare will manage the registry. A state-level Steering Committee will approve the standards and decide on Gold awards,” reads the statement.
Which offices will be covered?
The rollout will begin with a pilot project. One office from each of Kerala’s 14 districts will be selected within six months after the criteria are finalised and assessment agencies are empanelled.
In the second year, the scheme will be expanded to Village, Taluk and Collectorate offices, Treasuries, RTOs and government hospitals. From the third year, more offices and institutions will be covered.
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Private institutions will also be able to participate voluntarily. This will include private hospitals, nursing homes and pharmacies, which can join voluntarily on a paid basis.
How will the certification be checked?
The certified offices will receive a plaque and a QR-coded digital certificate. Their names will be listed on a public registry. Gold-rated offices will also get priority in schemes under the Silver Economy programme. Once the empanelment of agencies is complete, the pilot phase will begin within this financial year.