What Kerala’s elder-friendly office certification means

According to a release, inspections will be carried out against clear, common standards, and offices will be awarded Gold, Silver or Bronze certificates. (Image generated using AI)

Kerala has launched the country’s first Elder-Friendly Office Certification (EFOC) to make government offices and other public-institutions more convenient for senior citizens. The scheme has been launched by the Department of Senior Citizens’ Welfare.

The move aims to address common problems faced by senior citizens when they visit offices, such as long queues, stairs without handrails, forms in small print, and counters that require climbing stairs, etc. The certification system is designed to close all these gaps.

“The Sharjah model in the UAE, the World Health Organization’s Age-Friendly Cities network, and the Certified Age-Friendly Employer programme in the United States served as models for EFOC. Technical standards for ramps, signage and toilets follow the national guidelines issued in 2021 under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act. This is the first time such standards have been brought together in India,” according to a release.