Kerala: DYFI worker arrested for rape, murder of minor girl

Kerala Police on Monday arrested a local worker of DYFI, the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M), for allegedly hanging a six-year-old girl after raping her. The incident was reported in Idukki district.

Police said that Arjun, 22, repeatedly sexually abused the girl for three years.

The body was found hanging in a room at the plantation quarters of her parents.

A police officer said, “The incident, which occurred on June 30, was reported as an accidental death. We were told that a shawl accidentally got tied around her neck while she was playing. The parents were away at work. However, the postmortem revealed that the girl had been subjected to sexual abuse over a long period, which made police look into the murder angle.”

Police sources said the accused confessed that he abused the child for three years, and used to lure her with sweets.

On June 30, he allegedly sneaked into the girl’s house. “The girl fell unconscious during the assault and the assailant feared she may have died. Subsequently, he hanged her from a rope in the room using her shawl,” said a police officer, quoting the youth.

Arjun, a member of DYFI, has been doing social work in the region, particularly as a volunteer during the pandemic.