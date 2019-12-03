Kerala duo found dead in Bengaluru: Were not opposed to affair, say techies’ families

Two days after decomposed bodies of two young techies from Kerala working with an IT major in Bengaluru’s Electronics City was found in rural Bengaluru, and the police said preliminary investigations suggest suicide by hanging, their families in Kerala on Monday said they suspect foul play, as the two had sent distress messages to colleagues a day after they went missing.

Advertising

Abhijith Mohan, 25, and Sreelakshmi, 21, employed with TCS as financial analysts in Bengaluru, were reported missing after they left office on October 11 evening.

Police suspect possible suicide following the families’ opposition to their relationship.

But Abhijith’s father Mohandas, from Sholayur in Palakkad district, said, “Neither our side nor her family was opposed to an affair. We have no caste issues — both families are Hindu Nairs (upper castes).”

Advertising

He said the family learnt about their affair only after they went missing.

Srilakshmi’s uncle Abhilash P R, a police constable in Kerala, also said their family was not opposed to the affair, although he added that she had later distanced from Abhijith, as per information from her friends.

Late October 11 evening, Mohandas said, Abhijith had called up and mentioned tension at workplace. “For the first time, he indicated (an affair with) Srilakshmi. She also spoke, and told me that Abhijith is under severe tension and required medical attention. She gave me her number and hung up.’’

The family said they learnt that Abhijith had left office that night, and Srilakshmi reportedly went with him. The family learnt that the two were missing, when Abhijith’s sister Athira tried calling Srilakshmi a day later. “After father told me about Abhijith’s friend, I called her on October 12 evening. Her colleague took the call and said Srilakshmi was missing; that she had left with Abhijith the evening before,’’ Athira said.

Athira said the colleagues did not inform the families about the incident even after some of them got frantic voice messages on October 12 from Abhijith and Srilakshmi, saying, “we need help, please come, don’t waste time”.

“It is very sad they did not respond to the situation even after they had details about the duo’s location,’’ Athira said.

Mohandas said he reached Bengaluru on October 13.

Maintaining that there was delay on part of the police in initiating investigation, Srilakshmi’s uncle Abhilash said, “I had moved a police complaint on October 13 but they registered an FIR only the following day. But there was no progress in the probe even after that. The probe began only after we moved a habeas corpus petition in Karnataka High Court almost a week later.”

Stating that that there was no problem between the two families, Abhilash said they learnt from Srilakshmi’s friends that Abhijith had become aloof after the relationship got strained. “She (Srilakshmi) had even sought counselling for him,’’ he said.

Abhijith had joined TCS two years ago and was leader of the team in which Srilakshmi, a graduate, joined six months ago.