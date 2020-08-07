Kerala plane crash: Here’s the full list of passengers on-board

The plane was carrying 174 passengers, 10 infants, two pilots, and the five-cabin crew on board. (PTI) The plane was carrying 174 passengers, 10 infants, two pilots, and the five-cabin crew on board. (PTI)

At least five people, including a pilot, were killed after an Air India Express aircraft skidded off the runway and fell into a 30-feet valley at Kerala’s Kozhikode airport late Friday evening.

In a statement issued, the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the “aircraft skidded off the runway, crashed into a wall and then fell into a valley, splitting into two.” The airline said the “Air India Express flight IX 1344 was a B-737 aircraft. There were 174 passengers, 10 infants, two pilots and five cabin crew on board. There was no fire reported at the time of landing.” (Follow LIVE updates here)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that he has instructed police and fire department officials to take “urgent action”. “I have instructed the police and the fire force to take urgent action in the wake of the plane crash at the Kozhikode International airport (CCJ) in Karipur. Have also directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for rescue and medical support.”

HELPLINE NUMBERS: 0495-2376901 (Helpline number for relatives of passengers); 0483-2719493 (Control room number at Kozhikode airport); 0097165970303 (Control room number at Sharjah airport in UAE); 009710565463903 (Control room number at Dubai airport); 009710543090572 (Control room number at Dubai airport)

All passengers have been evacuated and shifted to nearby hospitals, a person present at the crash site told indianexpress.com. The plane was carrying 174 passengers, 10 infants, two pilots, and the five-cabin crew on board.

Here’s the full list of passengers on-board

Kerala Plane Crash Air Indi… by Express Web on Scribd

