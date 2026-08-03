Kerala drops SilverLine; 873 km of railway projects to boost North-South connectivity

Kerala has decided not to proceed with the proposed SilverLine semi high-speed rail corridor, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Aug 3, 2026 02:52 PM IST
No SilverLine for Kerala; 873 km new rail network to boost connectivity: Ashwini Vaishnaw (Image generated using AI)No SilverLine for Kerala; 873 km new rail network to boost connectivity: Ashwini Vaishnaw (Image generated using AI)
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SilverLine project dropped in Kerala: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said that the Kerala government has decided not to proceed with the proposed SilverLine project between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod. In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on July 31, 2026, the Union Minister said that the state government had received a letter and an interim report from Dr E Sreedharan, former Managing Director of DMRC, proposing a standard-gauge high-speed rail corridor between Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur.

“However, the expert committee constituted by Govt of Keralam has reviewed the the interim High Speed Rail corridor report and concluded that taken as a whole, the proposal cannot be taken forward in its present form,” he said.

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North-South connectivity in Kerala

The Railway Minister further said that surveys and railway projects covering 873 km have been taken up to improve capacity and strengthen North-South rail connectivity across Kerala. He added that the additional railway lines and capacity enhancement will allow more trains to operate on the route while also reducing travel time.

 

Kerala Rail Line Projects: Survey Stage & Doubling Works

804 Km
Route length under DPR/survey stage (6 projects)
₹2,976 Cr
Sanctioned for doubling works (69 Km, 5 projects)
Projects Under Survey / DPR Preparation
Field Location Survey (FLS) sanctioned for preparation of DPR, by route length
Mangaluru-Kasaragod-Shoranur 3rd Line307 Km
 
Ernakulam-Kayankulam 3rd Line (via Kottayam)115 Km
 
Kayankulam-Thiruvananthapuram 3rd Line105 Km
 
Shoranur-Ernakulam 3rd & 4th Line107 Km
 
Shoranur-Coimbatore 3rd & 4th Line99 Km
 
Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil 3rd Line71 Km
 
Doubling Works Sanctioned
By sanctioned cost (₹ Crore)
Kumbalam-Turavur (16 Km)₹1,172 Cr
 
Ernakulam-Kumbalam (8 Km)₹808 Cr
 
Turavur-Mararikulam (21 Km)₹451 Cr
 
Alappuzha-Ambalapuzha (13 Km)₹324 Cr
 
Mararikulam-Alappuzha (11 Km)₹221 Cr
 
Doubling works are contiguous, covering the Ernakulam-Alappuzha-Ambalapuzha stretch in five sanctioned phases totalling 69 Km.
Source: Rajya Sabha
Express InfoGenIE
 

“After firming up of Detailed Project Report (DPR), sanctioning of project requires consultation with various stake-holders including State Governments and necessary approvals viz. appraisal of NITI Aayog, Ministry of Finance etc. As sanctioning of projects is a continuous and dynamic process, exact timelines depend upon appraisals and approvals by various stakeholder,” the Union Minister said.

267 km railway line projects underway in Kerala

The Union Minister further said that 267 km of railway line projects are currently underway in the state. The details are as follows:

 

Kerala Ongoing Railway Projects, by Cost

₹11,271 Cr
Total sanctioned cost, 7 ongoing projects
267 Km
Total route length covered
Ongoing Projects, Ranked by Cost
Projects falling fully/partly in Kerala
New Line
Doubling
Trivandrum-Kanyakumari doubling (87 km)₹4,494 Cr
 
Angamali-Sabarimala new line (111 km)₹3,801 Cr
 
Kumbalam-Thuravur doubling (16 km)₹1,172 Cr
 
Ernakulam-Kumbalam doubling (8 km)₹808 Cr
 
Turavur-Mararikulam doubling (21 km)₹451 Cr
 
Alappuzha-Ambalapuzha doubling (13 km)₹324 Cr
 
Mararikulam-Alappuzha doubling (11 km)₹221 Cr
 
Trivandrum-Kanyakumari doubling and the Angamali-Sabarimala new line together account for over 73% of the total sanctioned cost across these 7 projects.
Source: Rajya Sabha
Express InfoGenIE
 

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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