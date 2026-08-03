Kerala drops SilverLine; 873 km of railway projects to boost North-South connectivity

SilverLine project dropped in Kerala: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said that the Kerala government has decided not to proceed with the proposed SilverLine project between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod. In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on July 31, 2026, the Union Minister said that the state government had received a letter and an interim report from Dr E Sreedharan, former Managing Director of DMRC, proposing a standard-gauge high-speed rail corridor between Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur.

“However, the expert committee constituted by Govt of Keralam has reviewed the the interim High Speed Rail corridor report and concluded that taken as a whole, the proposal cannot be taken forward in its present form,” he said.