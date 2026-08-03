Kerala drops SilverLine; 873 km of railway projects to boost North-South connectivity

2 min readUpdated: Aug 3, 2026 02:52 PM IST
SilverLine project dropped in Kerala: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said that the Kerala government has decided not to proceed with the proposed SilverLine project between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod. In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on July 31, 2026, the Union Minister said that the state government had received a letter and an interim report from Dr E Sreedharan, former Managing Director of DMRC, proposing a standard-gauge high-speed rail corridor between Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur.
“However, the expert committee constituted by Govt of Keralam has reviewed the the interim High Speed Rail corridor report and concluded that taken as a whole, the proposal cannot be taken forward in its present form,” he said.
North-South connectivity in Kerala
The Railway Minister further said that surveys and railway projects covering 873 km have been taken up to improve capacity and strengthen North-South rail connectivity across Kerala. He added that the additional railway lines and capacity enhancement will allow more trains to operate on the route while also reducing travel time.
Kerala Rail Line Projects: Survey Stage & Doubling Works
804 Km
Route length under DPR/survey stage (6 projects)
₹2,976 Cr
Sanctioned for doubling works (69 Km, 5 projects)
Projects Under Survey / DPR Preparation
Field Location Survey (FLS) sanctioned for preparation of DPR, by route length
Mangaluru-Kasaragod-Shoranur 3rd Line307 Km
Ernakulam-Kayankulam 3rd Line (via Kottayam)115 Km
Kayankulam-Thiruvananthapuram 3rd Line105 Km
Shoranur-Ernakulam 3rd & 4th Line107 Km
Shoranur-Coimbatore 3rd & 4th Line99 Km
Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil 3rd Line71 Km
Doubling Works Sanctioned
By sanctioned cost (₹ Crore)
Kumbalam-Turavur (16 Km)₹1,172 Cr
Ernakulam-Kumbalam (8 Km)₹808 Cr
Turavur-Mararikulam (21 Km)₹451 Cr
Alappuzha-Ambalapuzha (13 Km)₹324 Cr
Mararikulam-Alappuzha (11 Km)₹221 Cr
Source: Rajya Sabha
“After firming up of Detailed Project Report (DPR), sanctioning of project requires consultation with various stake-holders including State Governments and necessary approvals viz. appraisal of NITI Aayog, Ministry of Finance etc. As sanctioning of projects is a continuous and dynamic process, exact timelines depend upon appraisals and approvals by various stakeholder,” the Union Minister said.
267 km railway line projects underway in Kerala
The Union Minister further said that 267 km of railway line projects are currently underway in the state. The details are as follows:
Kerala Ongoing Railway Projects, by Cost
₹11,271 Cr
Total sanctioned cost, 7 ongoing projects
267 Km
Total route length covered
Ongoing Projects, Ranked by Cost
Projects falling fully/partly in Kerala
Trivandrum-Kanyakumari doubling (87 km)₹4,494 Cr
Angamali-Sabarimala new line (111 km)₹3,801 Cr
Kumbalam-Thuravur doubling (16 km)₹1,172 Cr
Ernakulam-Kumbalam doubling (8 km)₹808 Cr
Turavur-Mararikulam doubling (21 km)₹451 Cr
Alappuzha-Ambalapuzha doubling (13 km)₹324 Cr
Mararikulam-Alappuzha doubling (11 km)₹221 Cr
Source: Rajya Sabha