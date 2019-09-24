Kerala driver who set self on fire after ‘threats’ from CITU men dies

An auto-rickshaw driver known to be a BJP sympathiser, who set himself on fire last week after CITU supporters allegedly harassed him, succumbed to his injuries Sunday. Police have arrested four CITU supporters in connection with the incident and booked several others.

It is alleged that the accused did not let N Rajesh (43) from Kozhikode ply his auto-rickshaw because he did not support the CPM, which the CITU is affiliated to, and refused to join the trade union.

Rajesh, who belonged to the fish workers’ community, eked out a living by collecting and selling oysters until recently. When the traditional job failed to keep him afloat, he took a bank loan of Rs 1.5 lakh and bought an auto-rickshaw three months ago.

His wife Rajeesha said, “Rajesh was not allowed to ply the auto-rickshaw. The CITU supporters prevented him from parking the vehicle at Elathur, where he was assigned to operate by local police. Whenever he tried to park the auto-rickshaw at the auto stand, the CITU-affiliated auto-rickshaw operators threatened him. They wanted him to join CITU and Rajesh was not willing to. For three months, they did not allow my husband to work. Several times they blocked the vehicle and threatened him.’’

Local BJP leader K T Santhosh said the CITU supporters would stop passengers from getting into Rajesh’s auto-rickshaw. “They campaigned among the local groups that Rajesh should be boycotted. He was dejected over the harassment and was worried about repayment of his loan. Last Saturday, he was assaulted while he was sitting in his auto-rickshaw. Soon after, he set himself on fire,” he said.

Elathur SHO C Anitha Kumari said Rajesh was given a permit to operate his auto-rickshaw at Elathur and he had obtained all necessary permits.

CITU Kozhikode district secretary T Dasan said he would not comment on the issue as it is under police investigation. “I am yet to get details about the incident. Let police investigation reveal the facts,’’ he said.