Kerala diocese apologises after its book sparks Muslim protest

Days after a Catholic bishop in Kerala triggered a row with his claim that there is an organised “narcotic jihad” targeting non-Muslims, a diocese under the Syro-Malabar Church has brought out a catechism textbook with several defamatory and derogatory statements against Islam.

The book has been published by the Catholic diocese of Thamarassery. On Wednesday, several Muslim organisations asked the government to impound the book. The catechism book is for students of classes X to XII. Besides the derogatory statements, the book states that “love jihad” is a reality and goes on to detail how Christian women are allegedly trapped.

The book claims that this is an organised activity, and warns the youth against accepting invitations for events from Muslims, two-wheeler rides, and even visits to ice cream parlours.

Following protests, the diocese of Thamarassery tendered an apology. It said the book was meant only to retain the youth within the Christian faith and protect women. Its press release claimed that 160 women of the diocese had been “trapped” in “love jihad”.