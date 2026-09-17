How climate change could reshape Kerala’s dengue threat

El Niño brings warmer pre-monsoon conditions over Kerala, which make it favourable for greater dengue risk during the monsoon. (Representative Image)

Climate change and warming weather could be worsening Kerala’s vector-borne disease burden, particularly dengue, a new study led by researchers at the Pune-based Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) found.

In the study, led by climate researcher Sophia Yacob and published in GeoHealth, researchers found that Kerala’s warm, humid climate already supports dengue transmission, and El Niño can intensify those conditions, especially before the monsoon, raising dengue risk during June–July.

El Niño years are periods marked by unusually warm sea-surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific.

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They found that temperature, humidity, El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions, rainfall, and the monsoon active and break phases are the primary climate indicators linked with dengue incidents in Kerala.