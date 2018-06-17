Kerala: Daughter booked, ADGP removed from post

Gavaskar is now undergoing treatment at the district hospital for the injury he suffered in the alleged attack on Thursday. Gavaskar is now undergoing treatment at the district hospital for the injury he suffered in the alleged attack on Thursday.

Additional Director-General of Police Sudesh Kumar was on Saturday removed as chief of the armed battalions on charges of misusing the service of camp followers and making them do domestic chores. An IPS officer of 1987-batch, Kumar has not been given any other post as of now.

The charges came to the fore after Kumar’s daughter Snigdha allegedly assaulted his official driver Gavaskar. She was booked on charges of manhandling the driver. Acting on her complaint, the police registered a counter-case against Gavaskar.

The issue snowballed for IPS officers after Kerala Police Association alleged that Kumar and a section of senior officials were making camp followers and personal staff do domestic chores. Former DGP T P Senkumar said some IPS officers from other states did not understand the ground reality in Kerala. “The feudal culture in other states would not work in Kerala,” he said.

