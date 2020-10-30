Kerala CPM secy’s son held in drugs PMLA case

Bineesh Kodiyeri in Bengaluru on October 6. (PTI)

The arrest of Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, in a drug-related money laundering case has served a double whammy to the ruling party and the LDF government as it came a day after the arrest of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s former principal secretary, M Sivasankar, in the gold smuggling case—ahead of the local body and Assembly polls within six months.

Bineesh was Thursday arrested by the ED in connection with alleged financial transactions—to the tune of Rs 50 lakh—with a man from Kerala who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in August for allegedly selling drugs on the party circuit in Bengaluru. The NCB probe revealed that Mohammed Anoop (38) was given funds by Bineesh to help him start a hotel in Bengaluru, and that the former was allegedly actively involved in organising rave parties in Bengaluru. Sources said the extent of financial transactions between Kodiyeri and Anoop went beyond the amount claimed by the duo.

Bineesh was earlier questioned by the ED in Kerala over alleged links to those arrested in the gold smuggling case. The ED is now probing whether his Bengaluru-based associates were involved in helping some of the accused in the gold smuggling case find shelter in Bengaluru, where they were eventually arrested.

Balakrishnan and Pinarayi Vijayan are yet to respond to Bineesh’s arrest. While Vijayan tried to distance himself from Sivasankar, he did not even respond to queries about the scandal involving the party state secretary’s son.

