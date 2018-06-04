Kerala: CPM’s Saji Cheriyan sworn in as Chengannur MLA

LDF’s Saji Cheriyan who won the Chengannur bypolls has been sworn in as MLA (File) LDF’s Saji Cheriyan who won the Chengannur bypolls has been sworn in as MLA (File)

CPI(M)’s Saji Cheriyan, who secured a massive win in the recent Chengannur bypoll, was Monday sworn-in as a member of the Kerala Assembly. Cheriyan took the oath soon after question hour on the first day of the 11th assembly session.

He later shook hands with the Speaker,P Sreeramakrishnan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, leader of the opposition Ramesh Chennithala and other minister and MLAs. Some of his family members were present in the gallery.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting member K K Ramachandran Nair(CPI-M) in January this year. Cheriyan won by 20,956 votes, the highest ever margin in the constituency, over his nearest rival D Vijayakumar (Congress).

The victory in Chengannur has come as a morale booster for the CPI(M)-led LDF government, headed by Pinarayi Vijayan, which was facing flak from the opposition and media over alleged police laxity and high-handedness in handling various cases in recent times.

