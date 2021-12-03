Kerala: CPM local secretary stabbed to death

A CPI(M) local secretary was stabbed to death in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district on Thursday night.

The victim, P B Sandeep Kumar, was returning home on a two-wheeler when a gang of five allegedly waylaid him and stabbed him, police said. He was declared dead at hospital.

In a statement, the CPI(M) state secretariat alleged that the murder is part of an RSS agenda of annihilating political rivals. The conspiracy behind the killing should be brought out, the party said.

The BJP did not respond to the allegation till late evening.

Police said the incident was reported near Thiruvalla around 8 pm. They said there were 11 stab wounds on the body, PTI reported. Kumar, 32, was also a former village panchayat member.